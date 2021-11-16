Lip-smackingly good firecracker coconut prawns
- 500g large cooked and peeled king prawns
- 150ml Sriracha sauce
- 50g plain flour
- 150g unsweetened desiccated coconut
- 75g panko breadcrumbs
- Light mayonnaise and Sriracha for the dip
- Fry-Light oil
- Set out a plate with the plain flour, a small bowl with the Sriracha and a plate for the coconut.
- Dip each prawn first in the flour, then Sriracha, then coconut.
- Repeat the steps until all the prawns are coated, place them on a non-stick baking sheet.
- Spray each prawn lightly with Fry-Light before placing in a preheated oven at 220°c/200°c fan, for 10-12 minutes, or until the prawns are cooked through.
- To make the dipping sauce, mix mayonnaise and Sriracha according to taste. Serve immediately.
Recipe © Love Seafood | https://www.loveseafood.co.uk
We’re bringing you another recipe to prepare, practice and perfect for the fast-approaching festive season.
The festive season is the perfect time to treat your friends and family to a delicious seafood treat, like these Firecracker Prawns from Love Seafood.
Their spicy Sriracha coating and crunchy coconut crumb, makes them ideal for sharing – they can be simply picked up and eaten with no need for cutlery. They’re the perfect dish to help you bring on better living this Christmas.
Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home. It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.
Find out more about Love Seafood, and for more recipe inspiration, visit www.loveseafood.co.uk.