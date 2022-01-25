Have your own Burns Supper – in the form of a pie!

All over the world today, there will be plenty of addresses to the haggis at Burns Suppers.

But you can make your own Burns Supper in the form of a convenient pie, thanks to this recipe from Macsween.

Producing more than 1334 tonnes of haggis this year alone, Macsween of Edinburgh has seen immense growth over the past year with an increase of 8% in haggis production, meaning the company has enough to serve Christmas dinners across the UK.

Since launching the vegetarian haggis in 2017, sales have increased by 5% over the past year.

Macsween of Edinburgh is a third-generation family business that produces multi- award-winning products including classic haggis, gluten-free haggis, vegetarian and vegan-friendly haggis and black pudding. Nutritious, versatile and quick to cook, Macsween of Edinburgh’s products are perfect for adding a tasty and nutritious twist to a variety of recipes.