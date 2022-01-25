Have your own Burns Supper – in the form of a pie!
Haggis, neeps and tatties pie (makes 6)
- 600g plain flour, plus more to dust
- 200g cold butter, cubed
- 50g cold vegetable shortening
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 tsp salt
- ice-cold water, as needed (about 60ml) or use store-bought shortcrust pastry
- For the filling: 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large onion, finely diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 500g Macsween Haggis, crumbled
- 250ml hot beef stock
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp plain flour
- a little freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 bay leaf
- salt and pepper to season
- For the topping: 750g maris piper potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1 large swede, peeled and cubed
- 50g unsalted butter, divided
- whole milk, as needed
- salt and pepper to season
- 50g unsalted butter, melted, to brush over pies
- 1 tbsp flat leaf parsley, very finely chopped
- Make the filling. Heat the oil in a large pan and sauté the onion over low heat for 5 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and continue to cook for a further two minutes.
- Add the crumbled haggis and stir to combine. Stir in the stock, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and flour. Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes.
- Taste the filling and season with salt, pepper and a little grated nutmeg to taste. Cool the filling before using. Make the topping. Boil the potatoes and swede, in two separate pots, until fork tender. The swede will need boiling for a lot longer than the potatoes.
- Mash the potatoes with 25g of butter and enough whole milk to create a smooth mash. Reserve 50g of mash to mix in with the swede mash. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Mash the swede with 25g of butter and a little whole milk to create a smooth mash. Stir in some of the potato mash and mix together. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- To make the shortcrust pastry, put the flour and butter in a food processor fitted with a metal blade and pulse until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the beaten egg and pulse again. Add some ice-cold water through the feeding tube, a tablespoon at a time, until the dough forms clumps around the blade.
- Line your worktop with clingfilm and tip the dough on it. Knead gently and bring together to form a disk. Wrap the clingfilm around it and chill for 30 minutes. Divide the dough in half, keeping any dough you are not using wrapped and chilled. Dust your worktop with a little flour and roll out the dough to the thickness of a pound coin.
- Roll over the rolling pin and drape over a 15cm (6in) cake or tart tin with removable base. Leave some dough to hang over the edges and use scissors to cut any excess off - this can be rolled out and used later. Score the base with a fork. Repeat the process to line two more tins.
- Chill all three in the freezer for 20 mins.Preheat the oven to 220C (200 Fan). Place baking paper over the pies and weigh it down with ceramic baking beans or rice.
- Blind bake the pie bases for 20 minutes, then remove the weights and bake for a further five until golden. Use a serrated knife to make the pie edge neat, if needed.
- Fill the pies with the cooled haggis, filling 3/4 of the way up. Transfer the potato mash to a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Do same with the swede mash. Pipe the mash over the pies - alternating the potato with the swede.
- Place the pies on a heavy baking tray.Reduce the oven temperature to 180C. Brush the pies with a little melted butter and sprinkle with the parsley.Cook for 30 minutes, until the pies are hot and the mash is lightly coloured.
- Carefully remove the pies from the tins and cut in half. Serve hot with some steamed greens on the side.
Recipe © Macsween | https://www.macsween.co.uk/recipes/
All over the world today, there will be plenty of addresses to the haggis at Burns Suppers.
But you can make your own Burns Supper in the form of a convenient pie, thanks to this recipe from Macsween.
Producing more than 1334 tonnes of haggis this year alone, Macsween of Edinburgh has seen immense growth over the past year with an increase of 8% in haggis production, meaning the company has enough to serve Christmas dinners across the UK.
Since launching the vegetarian haggis in 2017, sales have increased by 5% over the past year.
Macsween of Edinburgh is a third-generation family business that produces multi- award-winning products including classic haggis, gluten-free haggis, vegetarian and vegan-friendly haggis and black pudding. Nutritious, versatile and quick to cook, Macsween of Edinburgh’s products are perfect for adding a tasty and nutritious twist to a variety of recipes.