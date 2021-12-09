Have you ever tried a haggis bread wreath?
Veggie Haggis Bread Wreath
- Bread: 500g strong White Bread Flour
- 7g Dried Yeast sachet
- 2 tsp Caster Sugar
- 100g butter melted optional
- 275 ml Water (Warm)
- 500g Macsween Vegetarian Haggis (3/4 pack)
- 26 Mozzarella (Pearls)
- 2 tbsp fine Semolina
- Garlic Rosemary Butter: 140g butter
- 4 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1/2 tsp dried Rosemary
- Dough: Add the flour to the bowl of an electric freestanding mixer.
- Add the yeast and sugar on one side of the bowl and the salt on the other side.
- Stir in the melted butter
- Mix together, then add the melted butter and water.
- Use the hook attachment of the mixer and knead to a dough on low for 7 minutes.
- Roll into a dough. Grease a large bowl with oil and add the dough. Cover with oiled cling film and set aside in a warm place to rise for 1 1/2 hours.
- Grease a large baking tray and then dust with fine Semolina.
- Tip the dough out of the bowl and punch the air out of it.
- Divide the dough into 26 small bowls.
- Filling: Flatten each piece of dough and fill with 1 teaspoon of Haggis and 1 bowl of mozarella.
- Pull up the sides of the dough and pinch together to seal. Roll into a ball.
- Add to the tray seam side down and leave a little space between each ball. (You may want to use a small bowl to help guide the shape of the wreath. Remove before placing in the oven.)
- Cover the tray with oiled cling film. Set aside for 30 mins until almost doubled in size.
- Heat oven to 220C/Gas Mark 7. Remove cling film. Bake for 25 mins until golden brown.
- Melt the butter in pan over medium heat. Add the garland and sauté for a minute before adding the rosemary. Remove from the heat and set aside. Brush over the warm bread.
Recipe © Macsween | https://www.macsween.co.uk/recipes/
Today we bring you another recipe for a Christmas a treat with a difference.
The Veggie Haggis Bread Wreath will be a filling feed for any gathering, so you can get ready to rip and dip with this tantalising wreath, in a recipe from Macsween.
