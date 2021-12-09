Have you ever tried a haggis bread wreath?

Today we bring you another recipe for a Christmas a treat with a difference.



The Veggie Haggis Bread Wreath will be a filling feed for any gathering, so you can get ready to rip and dip with this tantalising wreath, in a recipe from Macsween.

Producing more than 1334 tonnes of haggis this year alone, Macsween of Edinburgh has seen immense growth over the past year with an increase of 8% in haggis production, meaning the company has enough to serve Christmas dinners across the UK.

Since launching the vegetarian haggis in 2017, sales have increased by 5% over the past year and they are expecting this to be a record Christmas.

Macsween of Edinburgh is a third-generation family business that produces multi- award-winning products including classic haggis, gluten-free haggis, vegetarian and vegan-friendly haggis and black pudding. Nutritious, versatile and quick to cook, Macsween of Edinburgh’s products are perfect for adding a tasty and nutritious twist to a variety of recipes.