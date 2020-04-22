Famous Guinness Bread
Guinness Bread
- Whole wheat flour: 310g
- White flour: 410g
- Rolled oats: 140g
- Table salt: 1 tsp
- Baking soda: 2 ½ tsp
- Butter: 2 tbsp
- Milk: 270g
- Black treacle (or molasses): 70g
- Guinness: 140ml
- Preheat oven to 180c.
- Mix together the whole wheat flour, white flour, oats, salt and baking soda in a large bowl.
- Use a pastry cutter to cut the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles small crumbs.
- Add the milk, black treacle (or molasses) and Guinness, and mix until well combined.
- Use cooking spray to coat 2 bread loaf pans, and pour the batter into the pans.
- Sprinkle a little more oatmeal on top.
- Bake at 180c for 45 minutes to an hour, until the centre is cooked through and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
Recipe © Byron Moussouris, The Bloomsbury Executive Head Chef (The Doyle Collection) | https://www.doylecollection.com/
Famous to all those who know and love The Doyle Collection hotels, their homemade Guinness Bread is a staple on the menu at all restaurants across The Doyle Collection properties and is a nod to the collection’s proud Irish heritage.
Served as a side or a light bite, this deliciously moorish bread has almost a cake-like texture and can be enjoyed as it is, or accompanied by smoked salmon for breakfast at the likes of The Marylebone’s 108 Brasserie, or Dorset Crab with apple and mayonnaise as a quick bite at The Bloomsbury’s The Coral Room.
At the heart of each Doyle Collection property there is a warmth of service that stems from family ownership, imbuing each of the eight hotels with the familiarity of a member’s club and the intimacy of a private home. Each hotel sits within a landmark building in Ireland, London, Washington and Bristol in unrivalled city locations. Each has their own distinct personality that is rooted in, and authentic to, its local neighbourhood. The design-led properties offer social hubs for modern day travellers, as well as stylish bars and stand-alone restaurants for local consumers and guests alike