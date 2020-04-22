Famous Guinness Bread

Famous to all those who know and love The Doyle Collection hotels, their homemade Guinness Bread is a staple on the menu at all restaurants across The Doyle Collection properties and is a nod to the collection’s proud Irish heritage.

Served as a side or a light bite, this deliciously moorish bread has almost a cake-like texture and can be enjoyed as it is, or accompanied by smoked salmon for breakfast at the likes of The Marylebone’s 108 Brasserie, or Dorset Crab with apple and mayonnaise as a quick bite at The Bloomsbury’s The Coral Room.

At the heart of each Doyle Collection property there is a warmth of service that stems from family ownership, imbuing each of the eight hotels with the familiarity of a member’s club and the intimacy of a private home. Each hotel sits within a landmark building in Ireland, London, Washington and Bristol in unrivalled city locations. Each has their own distinct personality that is rooted in, and authentic to, its local neighbourhood. The design-led properties offer social hubs for modern day travellers, as well as stylish bars and stand-alone restaurants for local consumers and guests alike