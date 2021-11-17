Delicious hake with Dijon cream sauce

Make your festivities indulgent with this Love Seafood recipe pairing hake with Dijon cream.

It’s a dish worthy of any special occasion where the creamy mustard sauce is the perfect partner to the flaky hake fillet.

This dish is a winter warmer which is sure to impress your diners. A perfect way to bring on better living.

Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home. It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.

