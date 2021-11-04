Curry some favour with this tasty beef and pumpkin recipe

We all love a curry now and again – and here’s a delicious one for beef and pumpkin which you can try.



This week, courtesy of our friends at Kilduff Farm, who have a huge pumpkin patch, we bring you some recipes to use up those pumpkins.

Kilduff Farm is located in East Lothian, in between Haddington and North Berwick and home to our guest today, Lucy Calder, as well as her husband Russell, and their three children, Maisie, Louisa and Charlie.

Established in 2018, The Patch at Kilduff is an exciting family experience in the heart of East Lothian.

An opportunity for children, young and old, to pick their own pumpkins right from the field. As a result of a desire to engage children with rural life and teach them where food comes from and how it is grown, they decided to develop The Patch and create a festival celebrating all thing pumpkin here at Kilduff Farm right in the heart of East Lothian.

Today’s recipe is for a beef and pumpkin curry, a delicious Thai style curry combining beef and pumpkin, the perfect slow cooked autumn comfort food.

This recipe was created for Kilduff Farm by Eilidh Eccles, Native & Wild.

Husband and wife team, Peter and Eilidh started Native & Wild in summer 2019 with their little ones, Miss Matilda and wee Innes in tow. They have an obsession with food and farming and recognising a demand for locally produced, sustainable, seasonal food, they decided to embark on an adventure of marketing and selling their own produce.

In 2020 they are branching out into event catering and will be bringing their delicious produce to The Patch in their converted horsebox.