Curry some favour with this tasty beef and pumpkin recipe
Beef and pumpkin curry (serves 6 – 8)
- 4 garlic cloves
- 40g fresh ginger, roughly chopped
- 2 tsp turmeric
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 6 greed cardamom pods, bruised
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 4 birdseye chillies, whole and pierced
- 2 red onions
- 2 white onions
- 800g Native & Wild diced stewing beef steak
- 2 X 400g cans chopped tomatoes
- 600g chopped pumpkin
- 1 tin chick peas
- 1/2 pint beef stock
- 120ml coconut milk
- Blitz the onions, garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin and coriander in a food processer until a paste forms. Add a little water if too dry.
- Heat a little olive oil in a heavy based pan and brown the beef in batches. Transfer to a plate.
- Add the onion spice paste to the saucepan and cook for a few minutes until the aromas are released.
- Add the browned beef to the pan together with the bruised cardamom pods, chillies and chopped tomatoes and simmer on a low heat for two hours.
- Add the chopped pumpkin, chick peas, beef stock and coconut milk and cook gently for another hour.
- Stir in the garam masala 15 minutes before serving. Serve with basmati rice and poppadoms.
Recipe © Kilduff Farm | https://www.kilduff.co.uk/
We all love a curry now and again – and here’s a delicious one for beef and pumpkin which you can try.
This week, courtesy of our friends at Kilduff Farm, who have a huge pumpkin patch, we bring you some recipes to use up those pumpkins.
Kilduff Farm is located in East Lothian, in between Haddington and North Berwick and home to our guest today, Lucy Calder, as well as her husband Russell, and their three children, Maisie, Louisa and Charlie.
Established in 2018, The Patch at Kilduff is an exciting family experience in the heart of East Lothian.
An opportunity for children, young and old, to pick their own pumpkins right from the field. As a result of a desire to engage children with rural life and teach them where food comes from and how it is grown, they decided to develop The Patch and create a festival celebrating all thing pumpkin here at Kilduff Farm right in the heart of East Lothian.
Today’s recipe is for a beef and pumpkin curry, a delicious Thai style curry combining beef and pumpkin, the perfect slow cooked autumn comfort food.
This recipe was created for Kilduff Farm by Eilidh Eccles, Native & Wild.
Husband and wife team, Peter and Eilidh started Native & Wild in summer 2019 with their little ones, Miss Matilda and wee Innes in tow. They have an obsession with food and farming and recognising a demand for locally produced, sustainable, seasonal food, they decided to embark on an adventure of marketing and selling their own produce.
In 2020 they are branching out into event catering and will be bringing their delicious produce to The Patch in their converted horsebox.