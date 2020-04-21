Chinese chicken salad
Chinese chicken salad
- For the salad:
- Shredded green and red cabbage: 180g
- Shredded chicken breast: 200g
- Spring onion: 5g
- Coriander leaves (save a few for topping): 1g
- Sesame seed mix (save a little for topping): 2g
- Roasted peanuts, lightly crushed: 25g
- Thin tortilla strips, crispy fried (save a few for topping): 25g
- Orange supreme segments: 50g
- Sea salt & black pepper
- For dressing (makes 250ml):
- Fresh garlic: 15g
- Fresh ginger: 5g
- Sesame oil: 15ml
- Soy sauce: 100ml
- Rice vinegar: 100ml
- Brown sugar: 50g
- Mix all salad ingredients in a bowl, serve on a pretty dish and top with a dash of sesame seeds, a few more coriander leaves and crispy tortilla strips.
- Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.
Recipe © Jason Wu, guest chef in residence at Hotel Esencia, Mexico | http://www.hotelesencia.com/
Of the many hats Taiwanese-Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu wears, that of chef ranks among the highest to his close friends.
Wu has long been a fan of luxury boutique bolthole Hotel Esencia on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, even marrying at the property in 2016 at which time the ‘chic set’ flocked to Xpu Ha (pronounced ‘shpooo-ha’ by those in the know) for the nuptials – widely considered the most beautiful white sand beach on the Riviera Maya.
Now, Wu has created a number of signature dishes as Hotel Esencia’s new ‘Guest Chef in Residence,’ including his delectable salad.