Chinese chicken salad

Of the many hats Taiwanese-Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu wears, that of chef ranks among the highest to his close friends.

Wu has long been a fan of luxury boutique bolthole Hotel Esencia on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, even marrying at the property in 2016 at which time the ‘chic set’ flocked to Xpu Ha (pronounced ‘shpooo-ha’ by those in the know) for the nuptials – widely considered the most beautiful white sand beach on the Riviera Maya.

Now, Wu has created a number of signature dishes as Hotel Esencia’s new ‘Guest Chef in Residence,’ including his delectable salad.