Chinese chicken salad

By Grant Dickie - 21st April 2020
Wu's Chinese chicken salad.

Ingredients Instructions
  • For the salad:
  • Shredded green and red cabbage: 180g
  • Shredded chicken breast: 200g
  • Spring onion: 5g
  • Coriander leaves (save a few for topping): 1g
  • Sesame seed mix (save a little for topping): 2g
  • Roasted peanuts, lightly crushed: 25g
  • Thin tortilla strips, crispy fried (save a few for topping): 25g
  • Orange supreme segments: 50g
  • Sea salt & black pepper
  • For dressing (makes 250ml):
  • Fresh garlic: 15g
  • Fresh ginger: 5g
  • Sesame oil: 15ml
  • Soy sauce: 100ml
  • Rice vinegar: 100ml
  • Brown sugar: 50g
  • Mix all salad ingredients in a bowl, serve on a pretty dish and top with a dash of sesame seeds, a few more coriander leaves and crispy tortilla strips.
  • Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

Recipe © Jason Wu, guest chef in residence at Hotel Esencia, Mexico | http://www.hotelesencia.com/

Of the many hats Taiwanese-Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu wears, that of chef ranks among the highest to his close friends.

Wu has long been a fan of luxury boutique bolthole Hotel Esencia on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, even marrying at the property in 2016 at which time the ‘chic set’ flocked to Xpu Ha (pronounced ‘shpooo-ha’ by those in the know) for the nuptials – widely considered the most beautiful white sand beach on the Riviera Maya.

Hotel Esencia’s dining space.

Now, Wu has created a number of signature dishes as Hotel Esencia’s new ‘Guest Chef in Residence,’ including his delectable salad.

