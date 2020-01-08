Another fantastic fish recipe to try at home
Smoked Pollock on Champ with Poached Egg and Grainy Mustard Sauce (Serves 2)
- 2 x 180g smoked pollock
- Freshly ground white pepper
- 175ml fish stock
- 60ml dry white wine
- 150ml double cream
- 1 tsp grainy mustard
- 2 poached eggs
- 3 spring onions, sliced
- 175g mash
- Make sure all the pin bones are removed from the pollock and season with the pepper. Combine stock and the white wine in a pan large enough to take the fish fillets side by side and lay these in the wine stock mix.
- Bring this to a simmer and gently poach for about three minutes until cooked. Remove the fish, keep covered and warm. Strain the stock and set over a high heat to reduce by two thirds. Have a pan of hot water ready to poach eggs in. Poach eggs.
- Once the stock has reduced, add the cream and the mustard, and reduce until it just starts to thicken. Place the eggs in the hot water to reheat for about 30 seconds.
- Mix the spring onions into the hot mash and place a mound in the centre of each plate. Carefully remove the skin from the fish and arrange a fillet on the mash. Drain the eggs and sit an egg on each piece of fish, then pour the sauce over the egg and around the plate.
Recipe © Jim Cowie | https://www.captainsgalley.co.uk/
Jim Cowie, from the Captain’s Galley seafood restaurant in Scrabster, shares another recipe with Scottish Field.
Jim and his wife, Mary, converted the former Scrabster ice house and salmon bothy – which date back to the 1840s – and opened the Captain’s Galley in 2002.
The restaurant has gone on to win a plethora of plaudits and has attracted diners from as far a field as Germany and the US.
A champion of fresh seafood, his mission is already proving successful.
Next door to the restaurant is Jim’s fish and chip kiosk, which serves up unusual species.
‘Mary and I had wanted to open a fish and chip shop at the harbour for years but we had been put off by the idea of having to build a new shop,’ says Jim.
‘Andrew Fairlie was up visiting the restaurant and he suggested opening a kiosk, which is what we did about two years ago. We now get people coming to the kiosk and asking for tusk and chips.’
The Captain’s Galley, The Harbour, Scrabster, KW14 7UJ. Tel: 01847 894999.
For more details visit https://www.captainsgalley.co.uk/
(This feature was originally published in 2015)