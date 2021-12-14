An alternative haggis stuffing to try this Christmas

In our daily recipe, we today present a unique twist on stuffing for your Christmas turkey or chicken.

This Moroccan spiced vegetarian haggis stuffing is the perfect accompaniment for your favourite trimmings such as roast root vegetables, brussels sprouts and red cabbage, from Macsween.

Producing more than 1334 tonnes of haggis this year alone, Macsween of Edinburgh has seen immense growth over the past year with an increase of 8% in haggis production, meaning the company has enough to serve Christmas dinners across the UK.

Since launching the vegetarian haggis in 2017, sales have increased by 5% over the past year and they are expecting this to be a record Christmas.

Macsween of Edinburgh is a third-generation family business that produces multi- award-winning products including classic haggis, gluten-free haggis, vegetarian and vegan-friendly haggis and black pudding. Nutritious, versatile and quick to cook, Macsween of Edinburgh’s products are perfect for adding a tasty and nutritious twist to a variety of recipes.