A vegan sausage roll that’s easy to make
Chestnut stuffing vegan sausage rolls (Serves 12)
Ingredients Instructions
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 white onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves removed
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed
- 1 250g pouch of Merchant Gourmet Spiced Grains & Chestnuts with Wild Rice & Cranberries
- 320g roll of pre-made puff pastry
- 1 tbsp vegan butter, melted
- 1 tbsp mixed sesame seeds
- Tomato chutney to serve
- Mustard to serve
- Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan). Line a large baking tray with some greaseproof paper.
- Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan and fry the onion for 4-5 minutes or until softened. Add the garlic, rosemary and thyme and cook for a minute or 2 more.
- Add the grains with a splash of water and heat through for 2-3 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly.
- Put the grain and onion mix into a heat proof food processor and blitz for a minute or two until the mixture starts to come together but retains some texture.
- Roll the pastry out lengthways onto a clean surface and lightly dust with flour. Cut down the middle to create 2 even pieces. Divide the stuffing mix in half, then lay in a sausage shape on the left hand third of the pastry, leaving an inch or so gap on the left side.
- Roll the pastry over and continue to roll until all the stuffing is covered, brushing the right side of the pastry with a little melted butter and pressing gently to seal. Continue to roll over so the seal is on the bottom, shaping into a dome shape with your hands if needed. Repeat with the remaining mixture and pastry.
- Brush the top with the melted butter, then sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Cut into 2 inch sausage rolls, then place on the baking tray. Cook for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Serve with tomato chutney and mustard.
