A tasty tuna with remoulade parmesan tart recipe
Peppered tuna with remoulade, parmesan tart and pastis sauce (serves 4)
- 400g fresh yellowfin tuna (in one piece)
- 30g course sea salt
- A little olive oil
- 20g coarsely ground black pepper
- For the remoulade: 1 medium celeriac (approx 250g)
- Juice of one lemon
- 100g homemade mayonnaise
- 1 Granny Smith apple
- Sea salt
- For the pastis sauce: 2 tsp Martini Rosso
- 20ml Pernod or Ricard
- 80ml balsamic
- 2 whole cardamom pods
- 2 tsp sugar
- For the parmesan tart: 100g flour
- 100g grated Parmesan
- 100g soft butter
- 1 egg
- To make the tart, preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. Put all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until you have a smooth dough. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes and then roll the dough out thinly and place it on a baking sheet lined with greaseproof paper. Top with another baking dish, so that it stays flat when cooked. Bake for 8 minutes then, while hot, cut into circles (8cm diameter) using a pastry cutter.
- Sprinkle the tuna all over with course salt and leave to sit for 30 minutes. Rinse and pat dry. Brush the fish with some olive opil then sprinkle it all over with the crushed pepper. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for an hour.
- Meanwhile, make the remoulade. Peel the celeriac and cut it into slices, then into thin julienne sticks. Fill a bowl with cold water and add the lemon juice then the celeriac and leave for five minutes. Drain, pat dry and mix with the mayonnaise. Season. Chop the apple into julienne sticks and mix it through the remoulade.
- To make the sauce, put all the ingredients into a small saucepan and boil them down until reduced to a light syrup. Set aside.
- When you are ready to eat, heat a non-stick frying pan until hot and cook the tuna quickly on all sides – rare to medium. Remove from the heat and leave to rest for a minute.
- Cut the tuna into nice pieces. Place a parmesan tart in the middle of each plate, top with some remoulade, then some tuna pieces and drizzle with the pastis sauce.
Didier Dejean, the former owner of the Silver Darling restaurant at Aberdeen harbour, is a true lover of fish.
He opened his seafood restaurant The Silver Darling in 1986.
After catering school and a stint in a local restaurant, Didier worked in Paris before following a colleague to Aberdeen.
‘The first time I came to Aberdeen was 1978. I must have been 19. I stayed a few months, then went back to France and did my national service in the Navy. I came back to Aberdeen in 1984 and I have been here since.
‘The fish market was pretty busy. I thought there was an opportunity to open a seafood restaurant. Then you couldn’t get mussels – people didn’t like them, or oysters or monkfish. I remember the fishermen used to throw the monkfish back in the sea.’
(This recipe was originally published in 2016. Didier has since sold the Silver Darling)