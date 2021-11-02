A tasty traybake with pumpkins and sausages

Pumpkins aren’t just for Halloween – they’re for eating too!



This week, courtesy of our friends at Kilduff Farm, who have a huge pumpkin patch, we bring you some recipes to use up those pumpkins.

Kilduff Farm is located in East Lothian, in between Haddington and North Berwick and home to our guest today, Lucy Calder, as well as her husband Russell, and their three children, Maisie, Louisa and Charlie.

Established in 2018, The Patch at Kilduff is an exciting family experience in the heart of East Lothian.

An opportunity for children, young and old, to pick their own pumpkins right from the field. As a result of a desire to engage children with rural life and teach them where food comes from and how it is grown, we decided to develop The Patch and create a festival celebrating all thing pumpkin here at Kilduff Farm right in the heart of East Lothian.

Today’s recipe was created for Kilduff Farm by Helen Cross. A farmer’s daughter from the south west coast of Scotland, Helen is a food writer who encourages parents and carers to get children gardening and cooking and educate the next generation about where their food comes from whilst championing Scottish farming.

Today we present a recipe for a pumpkin and sausage traybake.

Helen said: ‘Who doesn’t love a one pot dinner? Nothing quite beats it and when you throw sausages into the mix, especially in my house with three small but hungry boys (and one large one!), you are on to a winner.

‘Quick and easy to create and incredibly tasty. The perfect mid-week supper. Serve with some good quality sourdough to mop up the juices at the end.’