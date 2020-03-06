A tasty recipe for Scotch Beef kebabs
Scotch Beef PGI Kebab (serves 4)
- 600g Scotch Beef PGI bavette steak or sirloin steak, trimmed and chopped into 3cm cubes
- 2 x tsp allspice
- 2 x tsp smoked paprika
- 2 x tsp garlic granules
- ½ tsp grated nutmeg
- 1 x tsp celery salt
- 80ml rapeseed oil
- 2 x peppers, chopped into 3cm chunks
- 2 x red onions, chopped into 3cm chunks
- 250g couscous
- 15g fresh coriander, finely chopped
- Sea salt and black pepper
- 8 x wooden or metal skewers. If using wooden skewers soak in water for 40 minutes ahead of cooking.
- For the kebab: In a large bowl mix the allspice, smoked paprika, garlic granules, celery salt, nutmeg and rapeseed oil together.
- Season with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Add the Scotch Beef chunks and mix well.
- Ideally let the marinated beef rest for two to three hours ahead of cooking.
- Thread the beef and vegetables on to the skewers. Alternate pieces of beef and vegetables until all of the ingredients are finished.
- Grill on a medium to high heat for 12 minutes. Turn the kebabs once while grilling.
- For the couscous: Prepare the couscous by following the on-pack instructions.
- Mix the chopped coriander into the couscous and season to taste.
- Serve the couscous in a bowl or plate and lay the kebabs on top.
Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has revealed a new recipe ahead of Mother’s Day (22 March) to make this Mothering Sunday one that’s a bit more memorable than all the rest.
You might prefer a home cooked meal or just fancy making your mum something a bit different this Mother’s Day, and the Scotch Beef PGI kebab is guaranteed to do just that.
The cubes of beef for the skewers are crafted from Scotch Beef PGI bavette or sirloin steak, a meat produced in Scotland to some of the highest production and welfare standards with a wholesome flavour that perfectly matches the array of seasoning and spices added to it to make this a light and spicy meal for the whole family to enjoy.
Kirsty Fox, marketing manager at Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) said: ‘Our Scotch Beef steak is known for its superior quality and putting it together with the blend of spices, seasoning and couscous is sure to make this recipe a home comfort not to be missed out on.
‘It is ideal for people who want to enjoy a quality meal together this Mother’s Day by spending it at home with the family.
‘Scotch Beef steak is a vital component of this fulfilling family dish and it guarantees quality and assurance that the meat in your meal has been sourced from a specially selected Scottish farm that adheres to some of the strictest quality checks regarding animal welfare and production standards.”
