A tasty recipe for Scotch Beef kebabs

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has revealed a new recipe ahead of Mother’s Day (22 March) to make this Mothering Sunday one that’s a bit more memorable than all the rest.

You might prefer a home cooked meal or just fancy making your mum something a bit different this Mother’s Day, and the Scotch Beef PGI kebab is guaranteed to do just that.

The cubes of beef for the skewers are crafted from Scotch Beef PGI bavette or sirloin steak, a meat produced in Scotland to some of the highest production and welfare standards with a wholesome flavour that perfectly matches the array of seasoning and spices added to it to make this a light and spicy meal for the whole family to enjoy.

Kirsty Fox, marketing manager at Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) said: ‘Our Scotch Beef steak is known for its superior quality and putting it together with the blend of spices, seasoning and couscous is sure to make this recipe a home comfort not to be missed out on.

‘It is ideal for people who want to enjoy a quality meal together this Mother’s Day by spending it at home with the family.

‘Scotch Beef steak is a vital component of this fulfilling family dish and it guarantees quality and assurance that the meat in your meal has been sourced from a specially selected Scottish farm that adheres to some of the strictest quality checks regarding animal welfare and production standards.”

For more Scotch Beef recipe videos and inspiration visit www.scotchkitchen.com or follow Scotch Kitchen on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.