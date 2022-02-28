A tasty pancake recipe – and chefs share top toppings

Four top chefs from across Scotland and the Borders have revealed their go-to pancake recipes and toppings ahead of Pancake Day on Tuesday 1 March.

Derek Johnstone, executive chef and MasterChef: The Professionals winner, at Rusacks St Andrews, has shared his recipe for a stack of pancakes to try at home this Shrove Tuesday.

And other chefs have given us their favourite toppings as serving suggestions.

Derek said: ‘It doesn’t need to be Pancake Day to enjoy a delicious plate of pancakes, we serve them for our guests every day from our breakfast menu here at Rusacks St Andrews. Here’s my recipe for buttermilk pancakes with vanilla cream, blacketyside compressed strawberries and lavender.’

When it comes to toppings, Chef Ross Traill, Head Chef, The Crusoe, Lower Largo, said: ‘This Pancake Day I’ll be making classic Scottish pancakes with honey glazed banana and whipped cream, chocolate sauce and an edible flower in celebration of the first days of spring. Using quality ingredients is my secret to getting the best results from a simple recipe.’

Ross Sneddon, Executive Pastry Chef, Rocco Forte’s The Balmoral, Edinburgh said: ‘I like to make a vanilla soufflé pancake which is a classic crepe filled with vanilla soufflé mix and baked so that the soufflé mix rises to form a light and fluffy filling. Serve this simply with fresh Meyer lemon curd at this time of the year for a showstopper on Pancake Day if you fancy something more challenging!’

Chris Archer, Head Chef of the three AA Rosette awarded Pentonbridge Inn, Carlisle, added: ‘As a kid my favourite way to eat pancakes was simply sprinkled with sugar and a squirt of that famous pre-made juice from a bottle shaped like a lemon! I’d roll them up into a sausage and just eat them with my hands.

‘I also had a great pancake experience when on holiday in Thailand. The street food style pancakes made over there are called roti and they cover them with anything from Nutella to fresh fruit and cream but my favourite is drizzled with condensed milk and toasted grated coconut.’