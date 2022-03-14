A tasty of the Irish in our lamb recipe of the day
Spring lamb rump with black garlic puree
- 4 lamb rumps
- 30g lamb fat
- 1 sprig of rosemary, leaves stripped
- 2 garlic cloves
- Crushed salt to taste
- For the black garlic puree: 190g black garlic, peeled
- 85ml water
- 15g xanthan gum
- 2.5g salt
- 15ml white wine vinegar
- 15g caster sugar
- Set the oven to 180C/gas mark 4. Start on the lamb rump by placing half the lamb fat in a pan on a medium to high heat. Season thoroughly all over and place the rump fat-side down in the pan. Continue to turn until all sides are sealed and golden brown. Transfer the pan to the oven and cook for 6 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and add the remaining lamb fat, rosemary and garlic. Coat the lamb in the rosemary and garlic mixture. Set aside to rest.
- Return the lamb rump to the oven for a further 3 minutes.
- For the black garlic puree, place all the ingredients in a blender, but with boiling hot water instead of cold water. Pass through a fine sieve and set aside to cool.
- Prepare the dish by piping the black garlic on the plate. Carve the lamb rump which can be placed on any vegetable of your choice.
To celebrate St Patricks Day, Lough Erne Resort Executive chef, Noel McMeel, has shared some favourite recipes for a range of mouthwatering dishes that you can make at home.
Noel has cooked for an impressive range of dignitaries and celebrities, including Barack Obama and Sir Paul McCartney, but the talented chef remains focused on his particular brand of modern Irish cooking and a very simple philosophy: sourcing, preparing and serving fresh food in season.
From Pat O’Doherty’s pork to fresh Kilkeel crab, Noel McMeel is a true champion for local produce, using only the highest quality ingredients in his recipes.
To mark St Patrick’s Day, why not enjoy some of Noel’s mouth-watering recipes, celebrating local Irish producers and taking inspiration from his early days in his family farm in Toome?
We begin today with a spring lamb rump with black garlic puree.