A tasty burger recipe with foraged mushrooms
Foraged Scotch Beef PGI Burger (serves two)
- 250g x foraged mushrooms, cleaned (can substitute with button mushrooms)
- 1 x small onion diced
- 1 x cloves garlic
- 200g x milk
- 3 x stalks picked thyme leaves
- 2 x burger bun
- 1tsp x rowanberry jelly (can substitute with redcurrant jelly)
- 2tsp x French's mustard
- Gherkin slices
- 4tbs x finely sliced iceberg lettuce
- 4 x 100g Scotch Beef PGI patties – 80:20 meat:fat
- 2tbs x caramelised onion
- 4 x slices American burger cheese
- In a small sauce pan, over a medium heat, brown the mushrooms in a 25g of unsalted butter or oil for 2mins. Remove 8 x mushrooms and keep to one side for the burger.
- Add the garlic and onion until soft and translucent (about 5mins).
- Before the onions brown add in the milk and thyme leaves and reduce by half.
- Pass the sauce through a sieve. Blend the mushroom onion mix and slowly add the milk back in until you reach a nice consistency similar to custard. Season appropriately.
- Slice the bun in half and toast both sides. Spread ½tsp of jelly on the base followed by the mustard, pickles and iceberg. Place a large dollop (2tbs) of the mushroom puree in the middle of the iceberg and add four of the sautéed chanterelles to each burger.
- Smash the patties in a hot frying pan in a little oil and season.
- Flip them over and place the caramelised onions on one of the patties and top each with 2 slices of cheese.
- Place one patty on top of the other (I like to leave the onion one on the bottom for some reason) and the bun on top of that.
- Now cloche the burger cheese tower! Pour 30mls of water into the pan and cover the eat/cheese/bread tower with a tight fitting lid or metal bowl. Leave it for 30secs then carefully place on top of the base.
- Leave it to sit for a couple of mins for all the flavours to marry together and enjoy this messy beauty!
Recipe © Andy Waugh
Andy Waugh, forager and chef-owner of Sixes and Mac & Wild restaurants, this week shares some tasty recipes with Scottish Field.
Today we begin with the Foraged Scotch Beef PGI Burger. Delicious, luxurious and dirty. This is a quick fix that you’ll love to cook!
Mushrooms are abundant in Scotland and there are a few easy ones to get to know. I’ve grown up waiting for the chanterelles to come into season and always look forward to going out with the family to forage enough for dinner!
Chanterelles are my favourite type of mushroom and tend to be found either in clusters or on their own around the bottom of beech, birch, pine and spruce trees. They mostly grow between July and September – the smaller and firmer the better!
As summer turns to autumn, the bright red berries of a rowan tree really make it stand out. They are often found near houses, farms and in churchyards. Top tips for foraging them would be not to collect from trees too close to roads because of pollution and wait for the first frost (or end of September) to pick them. Cut clusters of berries from trees and knock to remove insects, then wash and pick off stems.