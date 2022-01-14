A tasty brownie – from the frying pan

We all like a sweet treat now and again – and this is a tasty recipe for a chocolate brownie with a difference.

We’re presenting recipes courtesy of four-time Sunday Times bestselling authors and co-creators of BOSH!, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who have sold more than one million copies of their plant-based cookbooks.

Since they launched the BOSH! platform over five years ago, they have excited more than half a billion people with their innovative, simple plant-based food creations, and they’ve garnered two billion views across their social platforms, as well as becoming the faces of ITV series Living on the Veg.

Their debut book, BOSH! was published back in 2018 and fast-became Sunday Times number one bestselling plant-based cookbook and the highest selling vegan cookbook of all time.

As well as their ever-growing popularity, their products are now stocked in all major UK supermarkets.

Their new book, BOSH! On A Budget is the ultimate money-saving, plant-based cookbook packed with over 80 incredible recipes that have already been enjoyed by so many during Veganuary.

Today, we present a recipe for a frying pan Biscoff brownie

Ian and Henry said: ‘This blinder of a recipe is crisp and chewy round the outside, soft and gooey in the middle, packed with indulgent chocolatey deliciousness, this is the quintessential brownie, but laced with Biscoff or, even better, studded with caramelised hazelnuts to make it that extra bit special.’