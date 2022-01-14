A tasty brownie – from the frying pan
Frying pan Biscoff brownie (Serves 8)
- 300g unpeeled potatoes
- 100ml water
- 200g caster sugar
- 60g cocoa powder
- 100g dark chocolate
- 150g sunflower oil, plus extra for greasing
- ¾ tsp apple cider vinegar
- a pinch of salt
- 110g plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 175g Biscoff spread
- For the candied hazelnuts: 75g blanched hazelnuts
- 50g caster sugar
- 25ml water
- ½ tsp sea salt flakes (optional)
- Preheat the oven to 170°C . Set a steamer or metal colander over a small saucepan with 3-5cm water over a medium-high heat. Grease a medium ovenproof frying pan with oil. Grease a baking tray or sheet of parchment paper with plenty of oil.
- Put the potatoes in the steamer or colander, cover and steam for 30-40 minutes, until tender. Set aside to cool just slightly
- Candy the hazelnuts - spread the nuts over the baking tray. Put the tray in the oven for 5-10 minutes, until the nuts are lightly toasted. Put the sugar and water into the greased frying pan and set the pan over a medium-high heat. As soon as the liquid starts to bubble, reduce the heat to medium.
- Add the toasted nuts, mix well with a rubber spatula and let it bubble away, tilting the pan now and then, until the water evaporates and you have a light golden syrup that coats the nuts (about 5 minutes). Quickly scrape the nuts on to the greased baking tray or parchment paper. Sprinkle over the salt and leave to cool.
- Meanwhile, prep the chocolate. Wash out the small saucepan and add the water, sugar, cocoa powder and chocolate. Mix well.
- Set the pan over a low heat, folding the mixture with a rubber spatula now and again. Once melted, stir until smooth and take off the heat. Scrape into a bowl and set aside to cool until just warm.
- Once they're cool enough to handle but still hot, peel and chop the potatoes into the food processor. Blitz until smooth. Add the oil in a slow and steady stream until combined.
- Add the vinegar and salt and pulse to mix. Tip into the bowl with the chocolate mixture. Fold until just mixed. Add the flour and baking powder to a separate bowl and mix to combine, then sieve the flours over the chocolate mixture and fold together without overmixing. Scrape into the greased frying pan. Spread the Biscoff evenly over the top
- Bake the brownie. Put the pan in the hot oven and bake for 17-20 minutes. Sprinkle over the candied hazelnuts and either leave to stand for 10 minutes before digging in while it's hot, or leave to cool, cut into slices and serve.
Recipe © Bosh! | https://www.bosh.tv/
We all like a sweet treat now and again – and this is a tasty recipe for a chocolate brownie with a difference.
We’re presenting recipes courtesy of four-time Sunday Times bestselling authors and co-creators of BOSH!, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who have sold more than one million copies of their plant-based cookbooks.
Since they launched the BOSH! platform over five years ago, they have excited more than half a billion people with their innovative, simple plant-based food creations, and they’ve garnered two billion views across their social platforms, as well as becoming the faces of ITV series Living on the Veg.
Their debut book, BOSH! was published back in 2018 and fast-became Sunday Times number one bestselling plant-based cookbook and the highest selling vegan cookbook of all time.
As well as their ever-growing popularity, their products are now stocked in all major UK supermarkets.
Their new book, BOSH! On A Budget is the ultimate money-saving, plant-based cookbook packed with over 80 incredible recipes that have already been enjoyed by so many during Veganuary.
Today, we present a recipe for a frying pan Biscoff brownie
Ian and Henry said: ‘This blinder of a recipe is crisp and chewy round the outside, soft and gooey in the middle, packed with indulgent chocolatey deliciousness, this is the quintessential brownie, but laced with Biscoff or, even better, studded with caramelised hazelnuts to make it that extra bit special.’