A simple recipe for the perfect prawn cocktail

As the festive season approaches, we’ve teamed up with Love Seafood to bring you some filling food ideas, over the next two weeks.

Is it really Christmas Day without a classic prawn cocktail?

We’ve mixed things up by plating our dish, however a wine glass or dessert coupe works just as well. This 70s staple is a national treasure when it comes to Christmas starters – it’s so easy to prepare, the prawn mix can be made the day before, covered and kept in the fridge until needed.

Prawn cocktail is also a delicious treat all year round, so why not treat yourself to this iconic dish and bring on better living.

Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home. It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.

Love Seafood is brought to you by Seafish – the public body which supports the seafood industry in the UK – and we’re here to inspire you to enjoy a more balanced lifestyle by eating more seafood. We are a community, made up of seafood champions from all areas of the industry and powered by you, the people.

Find out more, and for more recipe inspiration, visit www.loveseafood.co.uk.