A sensational pumpkin soup that’s easy to make

We’re continuing with our recipes to use up those leftover Halloween pumpkins this week – and what could be more warming than a soup?



This week, courtesy of our friends at Kilduff Farm, who have a huge pumpkin patch, we bring you some recipes to use up those pumpkins.

Kilduff Farm is located in East Lothian, in between Haddington and North Berwick and home to our guest today, Lucy Calder, as well as her husband Russell, and their three children, Maisie, Louisa and Charlie.

Established in 2018, The Patch at Kilduff is an exciting family experience in the heart of East Lothian.

An opportunity for children, young and old, to pick their own pumpkins right from the field. As a result of a desire to engage children with rural life and teach them where food comes from and how it is grown, we decided to develop The Patch and create a festival celebrating all thing pumpkin here at Kilduff Farm right in the heart of East Lothian.

Today’s recipe was created for Kilduff Farm by Helen Cross.

Not a trained chef, Helen is a good old fashioned home cook with a degree in history specialising in European feminism! She married a rugby player who unsurprisingly, despite being retired, still has a very healthy appetite and with three boys a lot of time is spent as a family in the kitchen cooking and making a mess.

Today’s recipe is for Pumpkin and Garam Masala Soup.

Helen said: ‘What says autumn more than a bowl of piping warm roasted pumpkin soup? It is essentially a hug in a bowl. Something we are deserving of at the moment.’