A sensational pumpkin soup that’s easy to make
Pumpkin and Garam Masala Soup
- 1 medium Crown Prince or traditional carving pumpkin
- 2 white onions
- A knob of butter
- 1.5 litres good quality vegetable or chicken stock
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1tbsp garam masala
- 1tsp ground cinnamon
- A handful of pumpkin seeds to serve
- Use one half of a medium sized crown prince pumpkin. You can also use a traditional carving pumpkin. Leave the skin on, remove the seeds and cut into chunks. This helps the pumpkin keep its shape.
- Drizzle with olive oil and roast in a pre-heated oven at 180c for 40 minutes
- Drizzle with olive oil and roast in a pre-heated oven at 180c for 40 minutes
- Once the pumpkin has been roasted, remove the skin (you can then snack on it!) and add the pumpkin flesh to the onions.
- Add the vegetable or chicken stock and bring to the boil. Add the garam masala and cinnamon and leave everything to simmer on a low heat for 20 minutes.
- Blitz until smooth and serve with a scatter of pumpkin seeds on top!
Recipe © Kilduff Farm | https://www.kilduff.co.uk/
We’re continuing with our recipes to use up those leftover Halloween pumpkins this week – and what could be more warming than a soup?
This week, courtesy of our friends at Kilduff Farm, who have a huge pumpkin patch, we bring you some recipes to use up those pumpkins.
Kilduff Farm is located in East Lothian, in between Haddington and North Berwick and home to our guest today, Lucy Calder, as well as her husband Russell, and their three children, Maisie, Louisa and Charlie.
Established in 2018, The Patch at Kilduff is an exciting family experience in the heart of East Lothian.
An opportunity for children, young and old, to pick their own pumpkins right from the field. As a result of a desire to engage children with rural life and teach them where food comes from and how it is grown, we decided to develop The Patch and create a festival celebrating all thing pumpkin here at Kilduff Farm right in the heart of East Lothian.
Today’s recipe was created for Kilduff Farm by Helen Cross.
Not a trained chef, Helen is a good old fashioned home cook with a degree in history specialising in European feminism! She married a rugby player who unsurprisingly, despite being retired, still has a very healthy appetite and with three boys a lot of time is spent as a family in the kitchen cooking and making a mess.
Today’s recipe is for Pumpkin and Garam Masala Soup.
Helen said: ‘What says autumn more than a bowl of piping warm roasted pumpkin soup? It is essentially a hug in a bowl. Something we are deserving of at the moment.’