A Scotch beef recipe with Mexican twist

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has revealed a new recipe ahead of Valentine’s Day (14 February) that is sure to make your meal a slamming success.

Whether it’s Valentine’s, Galentine’s or Palentine’s, the Scotch Beef PGI Steak with Tequila and lime marinade will add a zesty kick to your dinner and provide a tasty alternative for those looking for something a bit different to the standard Valentine’s Day steak and red wine.

The recipe is based on a Scotch Beef bavette or rump steak, both of which are cuts of meat produced in Scotland to the highest welfare standards with a delicious depth of flavour that perfectly complements the tang of tequila and lime.

Kirsty Fox, Marketing Manager at QMS said: ‘By coupling Scotland’s top-quality Scotch Beef with the famous Mexican combination of tequila and lime, we’re sure this recipe is something St Valentine himself would love to shoot his arrow into.

‘The recipe is ideal for people who enjoy having a great quality steak on Valentine’s Day but want to try something a bit different from the norm.

‘Scotch Beef steak is vital in helping this dish reach its full-on flavour potential, as well as guaranteeing quality and assurance that the meal you are preparing has been sourced from a specially selected Scottish farm that adheres to some of the strictest quality checks regarding animal welfare and production standards.”

