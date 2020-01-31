A Scotch beef recipe with Mexican twist
Scotch Beef PGI Steak with Tequila and Lime (Serves 2)
- 2 x 200g Scotch Beef PGI bavette or rump steaks
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- For the marinade: Zest and juice of 1 lime
- 50ml extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp sea salt flakes
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly smashed
- 30g fresh coriander, finely chopped including the stems
- 50ml Tequila (optional)
- In a large bowl, combine all the marinade ingredients and set to one side
- Pre-heat a griddle pan or a frying pan until it is piping hot
- Rub each steak with olive oil and season well with salt and pepper on each side
- For a medium cooked steak, cook each steak for four minutes on either side
- Once the steaks are cooked place them in the marinade allowing the steaks to rest
- Turn the steaks over after five minutes in the marinade to ensure the moisture is evenly distributed throughout. Marinate for another five minutes
- Remove the steak from the marinade and slice them
- Serve with tortillas, salsa, guacamole, and chargrilled sweetcorn.
Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has revealed a new recipe ahead of Valentine’s Day (14 February) that is sure to make your meal a slamming success.
Whether it’s Valentine’s, Galentine’s or Palentine’s, the Scotch Beef PGI Steak with Tequila and lime marinade will add a zesty kick to your dinner and provide a tasty alternative for those looking for something a bit different to the standard Valentine’s Day steak and red wine.
The recipe is based on a Scotch Beef bavette or rump steak, both of which are cuts of meat produced in Scotland to the highest welfare standards with a delicious depth of flavour that perfectly complements the tang of tequila and lime.
Kirsty Fox, Marketing Manager at QMS said: ‘By coupling Scotland’s top-quality Scotch Beef with the famous Mexican combination of tequila and lime, we’re sure this recipe is something St Valentine himself would love to shoot his arrow into.
‘The recipe is ideal for people who enjoy having a great quality steak on Valentine’s Day but want to try something a bit different from the norm.
‘Scotch Beef steak is vital in helping this dish reach its full-on flavour potential, as well as guaranteeing quality and assurance that the meal you are preparing has been sourced from a specially selected Scottish farm that adheres to some of the strictest quality checks regarding animal welfare and production standards.”
