A recipe for the perfect loin of venison
Roasted Loin of Venison (Serves 8)
- 1.5kg venison loin
- Olive oil and seasoning
- For the venison jus: 4 shallots, peeled and sliced
- 1 clove of garlic, peeled
- 100ml each red wine vinegar and red wine
- 400ml Port
- 2 litres veal stock
- 1 litre chicken stock
- 1 bay leaf and sprig of thyme
- 1 heaped tbsp tomato purée
- 700g venison bones, chopped and roasted
- For the boulangère potatoes: 2 medium-size onions, peeled
- 1.5 kg Desirée or Maris Piper potatoes, peeled
- 10g fresh rosemary
- 275ml vegetable stock
- 150ml milk
- 40g butter
- For the celeriac puréeL 750g celeriac, peeled
- 375ml milk
- 150ml thickened cream
- 50g shallots, coarsely chopped
- 20g butter
- 1 tsp fine sea salt
- First, trim the venison loin of any fat and wipe clean with kitchen paper. Rub with olive oil, season with salt and black pepper, then set aside.
- For the venison jus: Sweat the shallots and garlic in olive oil. Add the red wine vinegar and reduce to a glaze, then repeat with the other alcohols. Add the remaining ingredients and reduce to your preferred consistency. Strain the sauce through a muslin cloth and adjust the seasoning to taste. Keep warm until serving.
- For the boulangère potatoes: Lightly butter an ovenproof dish measuring 28 by 20 by 5cm. Halve and thinly slice the onions, then brown them in a frying pan with some olive oil. Slice the potatoes, but not too thinly. Layer the potatoes and onions in the dish, scattering some rosemary and seasoning then firmly pressing down each layer. Finish with a layer of potatoes that slightly overlap.
- Combine the stock and milk, pour over the potatoes, season the top layer, then put flecks of butter all over the potatoes. Place the dish on the highest shelf of the oven to cook at 180°c for 1 hour, until the top is crisp and golden and the centre is creamy and tender.
- For the celeriac purée: Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer. Reduce the heat and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, for 35 minutes. The celeriac should be tender enough to mash. Working in batches using a slotted spoon, transfer the celeriac and shallots to a blender and blend until smooth, adding enough of the cooking liquid to form a very thick and creamy smooth purée. Transfer to a serving bowl.
- For the garnishes: Heat some olive oil in a frying pan and lightly cook the mushrooms until slightly wilted. Add a knob of butter and toss the mushrooms until coated, then take off the heat.
- Peel thick ribbons from the parsnips, deep fry these in hot oil until golden brown, then pat dry to remove any excess oil. Season the crisps with sea salt.
Recipe © The Royal Navy | https://royalnavyshop.co.uk/
Today we bring you a delicious venison recipe from Galley – The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Cookbook.
We present a tasty roast loin of venison recipe.
Britain has always had a rich naval history, with food often playing a central role on ships and at events from the staple ‘hard tack’ biscuits of Admiral Nelson’s days to the sumptuous feasts prepared by today’s Royal Navy chefs.
Celebrating and showcasing the traditions and innovations of this unique culinary world is Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of ESS Defence, all proceeds from the sale of every copy will go towards the charity’s essential work in support of serving personnel, veterans and their families.
Galley shines a light on the incredible skill and talent found within this demanding industry, thanks to the contributions of 20 professional chefs with a connection to the Royal Navy. Each has shared a starter, main and dessert – some from competition-winning menus – alongside their journey through active service and beyond. There’s also a mouth-watering seven hour lamb recipe from Michel Roux Jr, who himself served in the French military and has endorsed the book.
He said: ‘I am so proud to be supporting The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the incredible projects and facilities it provides to improve the lives of Royal Navy families and veterans. Not only is this book filled with delicious recipes for you and your family, but every purchase will serve to improve the quality of life for all those who serve and enable this wonderful charity to continue its
incredibly worthwhile work.’
This unique publication also features a foreword by The Princess Royal; Princess Anne holds the honorary title of Admiral in the Queen’s Royal Navy and introduces readers to the recipes of Galley with a few personal recommendations for those who haven’t found their sea legs yet!
In addition to the recipes, the book is packed with insights into Navy life and traditions. From the strictly observed toasts of Trafalgar Night, commemorating Lord Admiral Nelson’s victory in battle, to the story of how a handwritten recipe book by a naval chef who served from 1923 to the end of World War II came to light, there’s so much to learn in this fascinating collection of naval trivia and British maritime history.
For anyone with an interest in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, or any keen cook wanting to throw the perfect dinner party, Galley offers inspiration and information in a book like no other that supports a highly deserving cause.
100% of the proceeds from the sale of each copy of the book go directly to delivering the life-long support to beneficiaries.
Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook, published by Meze Publishing, is a 240-page hardback and retails at £25. It will be available to purchase from Waterstones.com and the Royal Navy online shop.