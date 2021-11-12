A ‘Nduja and Marscapone Spaghetti recipe
‘Nduja and Marscapone Spaghetti
- Pasta Dough: 275g ‘00’ flour
- Pinch of salt
- 2 large eggs
- 3 egg yolks, plus more as needed
- Semolina flour, for dusting
- Tomato Sauce: 2 cloves of garlic (crushed)
- 1 onion (finely diced)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 400g bottle of Mutti Passata
- 100 ‘nduja
- 100g mascarpone
- Small bunch of basil (finely chopped) plus extra to decorate
- Breadcrumbs: 100g breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp butter
- Zest of half a lemon
- Bunch of parsley (finely chopped)
- For the pasta, sieve the flour and salt onto a large work surface to create a mound. Make a well in the centre then add the egg yolks and eggs. Mix slowly until all the flour has been incorporated then knead for 5–10 minutes until it becomes smooth. Form the dough into a ball then wrap in cling film and rest in the fridge for an hour
- Once the dough has rested cut into smaller portions, dust with semolina flour, then feed each piece through a pasta machine several times until you achieve the desired thickness. Use the spaghetti cutter attachment and cut each sheet. Arrange the pasta on a pasta drying rack for 30 minutes
- For the sauce, gently fry the onion and garlic in olive oil for 4-5 minutes until soft. Add the nduja and break it up with a wooden spoon. Cook for a few minutes until the oils start to release. Add the Mutti Passata and 200ml water, then simmer gently for 20 mins until the sauce has thickened and reduced by half. Once thickened, stir in the mascarpone and basil until combined
- For the breadcrumbs heat the butter in a frying pan then add the breadcrumbs & lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper then cook for 4-5 mins until golden brown. Take off the heat then add in the parsley. Transfer to a bowl and set aside to stop the cooking process
- Heat a large pan with boiling salted water and cook the pasta until al dente. Once cooked, transfer the pasta to the tomato sauce along with 1/2 cup of pasta water. Stir for a couple of minutes until the sauce coats the pasta
- To serve, twirl the pasta onto plates and top with the parsley breadcrumbs
Recipe © Mutti | https://mutti-parma.com/en/
Today we bring you another tasty tomato-inspired recipe.
Mutti, the Italian tomato brand, has announced Hannah Such from Kilburn, London, as the winner of its exciting nationwide cooking competition.
Mutti’s mission is to raise the tomato to its highest expression and this contest challenged consumers across the UK to do exactly that by creating a three-course tomato-based menu using the Mutti Essentials range.
Inspired by Mutti’s Pomodorino d’oro award which is presented to the famer who supplies the best quality produce each year, this new culinary competition recognises and rewards the best tomato cook. Menus were judged on hero’ing the tomato, originality, presentation, menu appeal and taste.
Head Chef at Mutti, Italy, Carlo Casoni said: ‘As we expected the standard in the final was extremely high. Each of our contestants should be extremely proud with how they performed throughout the day, they really did put their heart and soul into it.
‘All the dishes were very accomplished and delivered high quality and great taste. But there can only be one winner and we unanimously agreed that Hannah’s menu was the standout success. She achieved consistently high marks across each of the judging criteria and she really showcased how the Mutti tomatoes fitted perfectly in every dish. She richly deserves being crowned our champion 2021. Congratulations!’
Hannah’s winning three-course tomato-based menu included – Starter: Aubergine Parmigiana Rolls with Basil Oil – hero’ing Mutti Polpa; Main: ‘Nduja and Marscapone Spaghetti – hero’ing Mutti Passata; Dessert: Fig, Pistachio and Tomato Tartlets – hero’ing Mutti Double Concentrated Puree.
Today we bring you the recipe for her main, the ‘Nduja and Marscapone Spaghetti.