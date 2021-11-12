A ‘Nduja and Marscapone Spaghetti recipe

Today we bring you another tasty tomato-inspired recipe.

Mutti, the Italian tomato brand, has announced Hannah Such from Kilburn, London, as the winner of its exciting nationwide cooking competition.

Mutti’s mission is to raise the tomato to its highest expression and this contest challenged consumers across the UK to do exactly that by creating a three-course tomato-based menu using the Mutti Essentials range.

Inspired by Mutti’s Pomodorino d’oro award which is presented to the famer who supplies the best quality produce each year, this new culinary competition recognises and rewards the best tomato cook. Menus were judged on hero’ing the tomato, originality, presentation, menu appeal and taste.

Head Chef at Mutti, Italy, Carlo Casoni said: ‘As we expected the standard in the final was extremely high. Each of our contestants should be extremely proud with how they performed throughout the day, they really did put their heart and soul into it.

‘All the dishes were very accomplished and delivered high quality and great taste. But there can only be one winner and we unanimously agreed that Hannah’s menu was the standout success. She achieved consistently high marks across each of the judging criteria and she really showcased how the Mutti tomatoes fitted perfectly in every dish. She richly deserves being crowned our champion 2021. Congratulations!’

Hannah’s winning three-course tomato-based menu included – Starter: Aubergine Parmigiana Rolls with Basil Oil – hero’ing Mutti Polpa; Main: ‘Nduja and Marscapone Spaghetti – hero’ing Mutti Passata; Dessert: Fig, Pistachio and Tomato Tartlets – hero’ing Mutti Double Concentrated Puree.

Today we bring you the recipe for her main, the ‘Nduja and Marscapone Spaghetti.