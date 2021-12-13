A lean alternative haggis lamb burger recipe
Haggis Lamb Kibbeh Burger
- 500g minced lamb (or quorn mince)
- 500g haggis/vegetarian haggis
- 2 cloves of garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon ground coriander
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- Small bunch parsley, chopped
- S.small bunch mint, chopped
- 150g bulger
- Cover bulger with cold water and leave to absorb for 10 minutes, drain and squeeze out excess water.
- Break up haggis and combine with minced lamb or Quorn mince.
- Add all other ingredients and mix well using your hands making sure that everything is evenly combined.
- Shape into patties, chill for 30 minutes to firm up.
- Cook over a hot grill or on a grill pan till done.
- Serve on a fresh bun with salad and hummus.
Recipe © Macsween | https://www.macsween.co.uk/recipes/
Eating something hearty, but also healthy, isn’t always easy – so we’ve got the solution for you today.
We present a lean alternative burger recipe, from Macsween.
Producing more than 1334 tonnes of haggis this year alone, Macsween of Edinburgh has seen immense growth over the past year with an increase of 8% in haggis production, meaning the company has enough to serve Christmas dinners across the UK.
Since launching the vegetarian haggis in 2017, sales have increased by 5% over the past year and they are expecting this to be a record Christmas.
Macsween of Edinburgh is a third-generation family business that produces multi- award-winning products including classic haggis, gluten-free haggis, vegetarian and vegan-friendly haggis and black pudding. Nutritious, versatile and quick to cook, Macsween of Edinburgh’s products are perfect for adding a tasty and nutritious twist to a variety of recipes.