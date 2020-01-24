A haggis and beef burger recipe for Burns Night

Quality Meat Scotland has revealed a new recipe with a twist on a classic Burns Supper ahead of the Bard’s birthday (Saturday 25 January).

The Scotch Beef and Haggis Burger provide a tasty alternative for those searching for a different take on the traditional haggis, neeps and tatties.

The recipe champions Scotch Beef PGI, meat that is born and reared in Scotland to the highest production standards, with its delicious depth of flavour creating the perfect balance for the spiced, peppered notes of haggis.

In further celebration of Burns Night, QMS has created ‘Ballad o’ The Scotch Beef’ – a Burns style poem focusing on Scotch Beef and its relationship with the land. The full poem can be heard at www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXbTTlRmGrE.

For more Scotch Beef recipe videos and inspiration visit www.scotchkitchen.com or follow Scotch Kitchen on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.