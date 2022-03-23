A filling potato and chestnut boulangere

A filling feed with no meat is our recipe of the day.

Merchant Gourmet – the plant-based pulses and grains brand – has a delicious spread of plant-based tasty recipes, including this potato and chestnut boulangere.

Over the next week, we’ll be bringing you a host of recipes, including vegan celebrity and cookbook author Gaz Oakley’s Braised Chestnut and Grain Wellington with a Charred Red Pepper Dressing and Caramelised Red Onion for a showstopping centrepiece.

The recipes also include a delicious Chocolate Chestnut Cake and a 10-minute Winter Chestnut Salad.