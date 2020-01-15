A delicious roast duck recipe to warm you this winter

This delicious roast duck recipe has been created by leading chef Craig Hart.

The Sheraton Edinburgh’s executive chef has worked in the best hotels, but no matter where he travels he always returns ‘home’.

After falling in love and moving initially to Leeds, Craig spent a number of years gaining experience at various award-winning hotels – including the Champany Inn, Linlithgow and the Golf Hotel, St Andrews.

He said: ‘I was looking to move to London but unfortunately 11 September happened and no one was hiring. So I spoke to Nicolas Laurent, who was executive chef at the Sheraton, and he said if I wanted a job he would take me back.

‘So I came back here for another two years. I was then given the opportunity to open the fi ne-dining restaurant Esperante at Fairmont St Andrews before I moved to Gleneagles , eventually reopening the Clubhouse after its multi-million-pound refit.’

And it seems third time is indeed lucky, for in May 2014 Craig returned to the Sheraton, this time as executive chef. ‘It feels homely. There are few places I would have left Gleneagles for, but I landed on my feet!’

(This recipe was originally published in 2014)