A delicious recipe for confit hogget shoulder
Crab and crayfish cocktail, with avocado, pomelo and chilli
- 1 small hogget shoulder
- Brining liquor
- 200g ptitim (Israeli couscous)
- 200g Greek yoghurt
- 50g tahini
- 1 lemon (juice plus zest)
- 40g good-quality rose harissa
- 1 preserved lemon
- 3 sprigs mint
- 3 sprigs coriander
- 2 pomegranates
- Brine the lamb shoulder for four hours (in the restaurant we use a 10% salt and 10% sugar brine for this). Remove the meat from the brine and rinse well under cold water.
- If you have a sous-vide cooker, place the hogget in a vacuum pac bag and cook it for 12 hours at 90°C. Alternatively, sear the hogget quickly on all sides in a pan and cook for 6 hours in a conventional oven at 130°C.
- Once cooked, pick the meat down into nice chunks, removing any sinew that remains. Be sure to reserve all the cooking juices.
- Blanch the ptitim in salted water for approximately seven minutes until cooked. Drain well and dress with extra-virgin olive oil, then set aside.
- Mix the Greek yoghurt with the tahini. Season with salt and lemon juice. Set aside.
- Roll the pomegranate on a hard surface to loosen the seeds, then cut it in half and, using the back of a wooden spoon, bash the skin to release the seeds.
- When you are ready to eat, warm the ptitim with a little bit of the hot hogget cooking liquor then add in the pomegranate seeds, most of the harissa, the chopped herbs, and the lemon juice and zest. Season with salt.
- Put a pan on the heat until very hot. Add 1 tablespoon of oil and then the hogget. Sear until crisp and golden on all sides and then deglaze with a ladle of the hogget liquor.
- Reduce this until you have a nice shiny coating on the meat. To plate up, place a good spoonful of the tahini yoghurt on the plate and spread it out. Then place the ptitim on top and the hogget on top of that.
- Put a few dots of the remaining rose harissa on the hogget along with a few slices of preserved lemon.
Recipe © Daniel Spurr | https://www.oxandfinch.com/
Daniel Spurr, the head chef at Ox and Finch, has plenty of experience from working in various kitchens – at home and abroad.
He explains: ‘I’ve worked at Tom Aikens’ restaurant, Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles and most recently at Nahm in Bangkok. I pick up inspiration from all of these places and it’s not only to do with recipes, it could be how the kitchen runs, different methods for doing things.
‘When I was in Thailand, I was at one of the best restaurants in the world and they are very traditional, they just have pestles and mortars, and everyone has one large cleaver, that’s it.
‘They can fillet fish with that cleaver, they can do anything. I think that’s incredible. I was shown a thing or two by some young Thai people.’
With a head chef so passionate about new ideas, dining at Ox and Finch looks set to remain an exciting prospect.
(This recipe was originally published in 2016)