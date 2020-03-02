A delicious recipe for confit hogget shoulder

Daniel Spurr, the head chef at Ox and Finch, has plenty of experience from working in various kitchens – at home and abroad.

He explains: ‘I’ve worked at Tom Aikens’ restaurant, Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles and most recently at Nahm in Bangkok. I pick up inspiration from all of these places and it’s not only to do with recipes, it could be how the kitchen runs, different methods for doing things.

‘When I was in Thailand, I was at one of the best restaurants in the world and they are very traditional, they just have pestles and mortars, and everyone has one large cleaver, that’s it.

‘They can fillet fish with that cleaver, they can do anything. I think that’s incredible. I was shown a thing or two by some young Thai people.’

With a head chef so passionate about new ideas, dining at Ox and Finch looks set to remain an exciting prospect.

(This recipe was originally published in 2016)