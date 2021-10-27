A delicious and healthy smoothie – in a bowl
Jazz Apple Smoothie Bowl with Toasted Hazelnuts
- 1 Jazz apple
- 2 tbsp oats
- 120g frozen blackberries
- ½ banana
- 200ml milk or dairy alternative
- 2 knobs of stem ginger, plus 30ml of syrup
- 20g toasted hazelnuts, chopped
- A handful of fresh raspberries to decorate
- Remove the core from the apple and cut in half. Peel one half and leave skin on the other.
- Roughly chop the peeled apple and finely slice the half with the skin on
- Add the peeled apple, oats, frozen blackberries, banana, milk, ginger and syrup to a blender and blitz until smooth
- Pour the smoothie into a bowl and decorate with apple slices, toasted hazelnuts and rapsberries
Recipe © British Apples and Pears | https://www.britishapplesandpears.co.uk/recipes/
Good, nutritious healthy food and snacks don’t have to cost the Earth.
Today, we present a Jazz Apple Smoothie Bowl with Toasted Hazelnutsl.
With British fruit in season, and apples and pears dropping from the trees, it seems like the right time to celebrate and use them.
Courtesy of British Apples and Pears, here’s another delicious recipe .