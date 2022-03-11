Michelin-trained chef to open new restaurant

A Michelin trained chef is launching a new restaurant at an award-winning Edinburgh gastropub.

Chef Tyler King, who was previously senior sous chef at German Michelin starred restaurant, Prism, will be opening Bridge 15, a modern Scottish restaurant within The Bridge Inn, Edinburgh on Tuesday, 15 March.

The 28-year-old’s new evening restaurant, with magnificent views of the Union Canal, will focus heavily on local, seasonal ingredients showcased through simple cooking. Before moving to Germany, Tyler honed his skills at Scotland’s finest restaurants including Number One at The Balmoral and Castle Terrace.

Tyler’s decision to move back to the capital was influenced by his love for Scottish produce; having grown up by the sea in the fishing village of Pittenweem, Tyler is passionate about seafood caught off the east coast of Scotland.

The skilled chef’s cuisine is influenced by the techniques and flavours he has experienced during his career and international travels. Diners can expect some exciting dishes on the menu such as Arbroath smokie doughnut, spring onion emulsion; Mushroom ravioli egg yolk pureé, mushroom broth, black garlic, puffed rice; Monkfish mussel XO, burnt leek, pine nut, vermouth sauce; and Crowdie cheesecake mousse rhubarb, toasted oats.

Tyler said: ‘I always knew I wanted to come back to Scotland to open a restaurant and showcase the top-quality produce we have here. I am ecstatic to be part of such an iconic Edinburgh gastropub and l am looking forward to bringing something new to the table for our guests.

‘The menus at Bridge 15 at The Bridge Inn will be constantly evolving, with daily specials changing depending on what we receive from local suppliers. Being able to work on dishes with vegetables and pork sourced from the pub’s own garden is phenomenal.’

The Bridge Inn, which is situated on the banks of the Union Canal in Ratho, just seven miles west of the city centre, is famed for producing delicious, locally sourced food. Having recently won Gastropub of the Year at the SLTN Awards, Tyler will also oversee the bar menu that will continue to serve the pub favourites that it has become known for including its daily changing pie and, every Sunday, a brand-new all-day roast menu.

Bridge 15 at The Bridge Inn will open Tuesday – Saturday from 6–9pm, and is due to open on 15 March.

The Bridge Inn has garnered lots of awards for its excellent food and drink offering and inviting ambience. On top of winning this year’s SLTN Gastropub of the Year, it won Gastropub of the Year at the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2019 and featured in the AA Pub Guide 2020. It was named AA’s Pub of the Year for Scotland in 2014 and was the Scottish winner and UK runner-up in the Great British Pub Awards. In its first season following refurbishment, the pub won Catering Scotland’s Pub Excellence Award 2012. Last October it was named as one of the UK’s top gastropubs with rooms in Olive magazine.

Find out more at www.bridgeinn.com