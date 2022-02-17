Michelin star award just seven months after opening

The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff, Perthshire, has been awarded one Michelin star just seven months after opening its doors.

Scottish-born head chef Mark Donald previously held a star at Number One at The Balmoral in Edinburgh before joining The Glenturret, the first in-distillery fine dining concept, which opened last July.

Earlier this year, the restaurant told Scottish Field it was aiming high for Michelin recognition – and has indeed touched the star!

The Glenturret, Scotland’s oldest working distillery since 1763, is renowned for the craftsmanship that goes into producing every single one of their bottles. Traditional whisky-making techniques are still employed across the distillery to create the finest, small-batch liquids entirely by hand.

The restaurant was launched by French crystal house, Lalique, who have a history of supporting exceptional fine dining establishments. Their portfolio also includes two Michelin-starred Villa René Lalique in Alsace, and one Michelin-starred Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey in the region of Bordeaux.

Since the restaurant’s inception, Mark has worked closely with managing director of The Glenturret, John Laurie, and the rest of the distillery team, to take inspiration from the surrounding terroir.

Utilising the finest, hyper-local produce available, dishes on the £125pp tasting menu include Tattie scone, winter truffle, Baerii platinum caviar; Langoustine, buttermilk, Daurenki Tsar Impérial; Scallop kedgeree; Dover sole with white asparagus; Sika deer, hay smoked celeriac, sour Quince; and Maracaibo millefeuille, green coffee and Glenturret Triple Wood.

The Executive Sommelier at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, Julien Beltzung, has curated an extensive international wine list to complement Mark’s menus, comprising over 400 bins, with bottles ranging from £39.

Chef Mark Donald said: ‘I am so proud that Michelin have acknowledged the hard work, creativity and dedication from my team – and everyone at The Glenturret. Our Scottish heritage and surroundings are vital to the heart and soul of the restaurant.’

In the first year since its relaunch in 2021, The Glenturret accumulated 31 international awards for its whiskies. It was awarded Distillery of the Year 2022 after Bob Dalgarno was announced Master Distiller of the year in 2021. In addition, The Glenturret Managing Director John Laurie was recently named as one of the 50 most influential people in British luxury.

