Mercat Grill in the coveted 2022 Good Beer Guide

The independent, family run Mercat Grill has made it into the UK’s highly selective ‘Good Beer Guide’ for 2022.

It puts the bar and restaurant, in the village of Whitecraig in East Lothian, in amongst the best pubs, bars and breweries to find the finest cask beers available within the UK.

The Good Beer Guide claims to be the biggest and best book of pubs and breweries in Britain, with thousands of recommendations from CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) volunteers across the country. The volunteers chose every pub personally, visit the venue and rate them on their atmosphere, quality of beer and how well they cater for real ale drinkers.

Graham Blaikie, owner of the Mercat Grill said: ‘I’m so delighted to be in the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide. It really is an honour to be up there with the UK’s finest pubs and bars that serve real ale.

‘For the consumer, it can be tricky finding the best place in town for a good old-fashioned pint of real ale, in a venue with a great atmosphere and superb service – so this handy passport to the best venues really is ideal.

‘Here at the Mercat Grill, we provide a range of real ales, which come from the local, award-winning craft beer company Stewart Brewing and we rotate these fine quality beers for our customers. We take great pride in serving our real ales, in the right way – with good old-fashioned service at the bar or to perfectly accompany one of our many, homemade dishes served up in our restaurant.’

Jon Addinall, pubs officer for Edinburgh & SE Scotland at CAMRA said: ‘The prime reason that the Mercat Grill was selected by our members for the Good Beer Guide is the quality of the real ale on sale – which is of a consistently high quality due to Grahams’’enthusiasm and long-standing cellaring skills.

‘In South East Scotland the guide has 26 entries in the City of Edinburgh, 17 in the rest of the Lothians (12 of which are located in East Lothian) and 18 in the Borders. These are selected from around 370 pubs that sell real ale so they really do need to stand out to make it into our guide.’

Copies of the Good Beer Guide 2022 can be purchased for £15.99 HERE.

Find out more about The Mercat Grill at www.mercatgrill.com.