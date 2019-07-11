Glasgow is all set to celebrate the city’s beer

Glasgow is set to celebrate the city’s booming beer business with a weekend dedicated to some of the finest, locally produced beer.

This July 26 and 27, Barras Beer Bash will take place Glasgow’s iconic arts and events venue BAaD (Barras Art And Design) – of which there is plenty.

With the city already sitting on over 500 years of brewing history, the blossoming of independent breweries and craft beer specialists that have risen in the last few years undoubtedly marks the golden era of Glasgow’s craft beer scene.

In honour of the city’s unrivalled passion for the amber nectar, BAaD will be launching the very first Barras Beer Bash.

The two day festival will play host to 20 of Glasgow’s greatest breweries including West Beer, William Bros Brewing, Ride Brewing Co, Harviestoun, Drygate, Deadend Brewing Machine and Fallen; all of whom will be competing for the prestigious Beer of the Barras title.

It’s not just about food, as the BAaD bars will be serving some crafty cocktails and summery specials and DJs will keep you dancing.

For food there will be Magnificent 7 for pizza, the container cantina for tasty tacos and fish and chips from A’Challtainn Fish Restaurant & Bar.

The event will be spread over four sessions. The first, which will run on the Friday from midday until 4pm, is specifically a trade only event where a panel of ale-savvy judges will try a beer from each brewery in order to crown one Beer of the Barras 2019.

Following this the public sessions will begin in the evening from 5pm until 10pm. On the Saturday guests can either come to a daytime session running from 11am until 4pm, or an evening session running from 5pm until 10pm.

Beer buffs will also be treated to some tasty street food; a host of live DJs to soundtrack their day; and (hopefully) some sunshine.

Tickets available HERE.

Tickets will get attendees a 1/3 pint tasting glass with printed artwork on it, a 1/3 pint upon entry and food samples from the three outlets on site.