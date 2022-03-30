Edinburgh Food Festival is back – bigger than before

Edinburgh’s largest free-to-enter food festival will be back with another delicious helping this summer.

Taking place from Friday 22-Sunday 31 July, this year the Edinburgh Food Festival is back and more ambitious than ever; showcasing more brewers, more bakers, more producers and makers than ever before.

Launched in summer 2015 in tandem with Scotland’s Year of Food and Drink, the Edinburgh Food Festival has gone on to become one of the city’s most popular food festivals celebrating the very best of Scotland’s produce.

Edinburgh Food Festival will open on Friday 22 July in Edinburgh’s bustling festival hub, Assembly George Square Gardens, and run for ten days with a generous serving of workshops, chef demonstrations, street food and market stalls to tuck into.

Visit edfoodfest.com for news and updates.