Cook School Scotland turns up the heat as it reopens

A leading Scottish leading cook school is welcoming budding chefs once again, following the relaunch of its popular cooking classes with a retro-inspired menu of culinary classics.

Following an 18-month hiatus due to coronavirus restrictions, the Cook School Scotland, in Kilmarnock, has opened its doors once again.

More than 25 different classes are ready to book now, with head chef Stuart Leslie and his expert team on hand to guide guests through the creation of new dishes.

Full and half day classes are available, catering for every taste – from sessions on seafood to brushing up on home baking, all in a relaxed, fun and friendly environment.

With the trend of nostalgic flavours and classic dishes making a comeback after a resurgence during the pandemic, Stuart and his team will be taking a step back in time this autumn with ‘Retro’ and ‘School Dinner’ themed Demo & Dine Sessions planned for October and November, showcasing old-school favourites including artic roll and chicken kiev.

The Cook School Scotland’s reinstatement of in-person classes follows the launch of ‘Cook School @ Home’ in July 2020, helping people across Scotland cook up a storm in their own kitchens.

Stuart said: ‘Our online classes were extremely popular during lockdown and allowed us to keep in touch with our customer base and keep teaching people how to cook.

‘We’ve been really touched by the feedback from customers and enthusiasm for the classes reopening. People have really developed their skills and are looking forward to coming into show them off and take them to the next level.

‘Expect chef tales, cooking tips and customary banter at the table as we try new tastes and different cuisines together.’

Classes are now available to book, with prices starting at £50.

For more information, and to book a Cook School Scotland class, click HERE.