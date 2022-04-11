New signature cocktail arrives at The Kitchin

The Wild Eve team is delighted to announce that Recipe No. 1, their innovative non-alcoholic botanical infusion, is now available at Tom Kitchin’s eponymous Michelin star restaurant, The Kitchin.

Located in a converted whisky bonded warehouse in Edinburgh’s Leith area, the team at The Kitchin, renowned for its From Nature to Plate philosophy, has created a unique signature cocktail named the AmericaNo, which has been introduced to the restaurant’s seasonal bar menu.

The non-alcoholic cocktail includes a refreshing combination of Wild Eve botanical infusion, rhubarb, lemon and tonic water.

The Kitchin represents modern Scottish cuisine and showcases an appreciation of the best quality ingredients available from Scotland’s fantastic natural larder in every dish. The restaurant’s philosophy is a true reflection of the team’s passion for the finest, freshest seasonal produce and its commitment to working with sustainable, Scottish suppliers.

With a shared appreciation of the land and sea, Wild Eve and The Kitchin’s approaches are perfectly aligned.

Incomparable to anything else on the market, Wild Eve is well thought out, offering rich and intense flavours directly comparable with any alcoholic spirit or liqueur and is created with the most extraordinary set of plants at the team’s disposal from mountain, machair meadow and sea. Everything you taste in Wild Eve is pure plant, which is important, not only because it means it is low in sugar, but because the plants offer the vitality and complexity that commercial extracts cannot.

Katherine Barker, bar manager at Michelin-starred The Kitchin explained: ‘We’re always looking at ways to work with other Scottish businesses who share our passion for Scotland’s natural larder and that’s certainly evident in Wild Eve, from the Isle of Harris.

‘Our From Nature to Plate philosophy runs through everything we do, from the food to the bar menu and we take great pleasure in being able to introduce our guests to new and unique flavours and experiences that take them on a journey through Scotland.’

The AmericaNo is available now, £8.