Bross Bagels to unveil 100% vegan menu for World Vegan Day

Edinburgh’s Bross Bagels has partnered with a collective of the nation’s favourite vegan brands and is set to transform its shops for a day.

It will showcase an entirely vegan menu to highlight World Vegan Day on Monday, November 1.

Though Bross is already popular with vegan diners thanks to an appetising collection of plant powered bagels and street food sides, on Monday 1st November, all of the Bross favourites will be reimagined in vegan-friendly versions.

Working closely with Scottish vegan meat producer Sgaia, THIS – who make hyper realistic alternatives to meat, and Minor Figures – who make plant-based products for coffee lovers – the menu is set to be bursting with flavour and fresh new, innovative recipes.

The Bross team have crafted an extended menu, which includes vegan-friendly versions of all of the Bross classics, as well as a range of new and unique vegan fillings. From vegan pizza bagels using Sgaia’s vegan ‘pepperoni style slices’ to the ever popular ‘Nuggs Faux Sho’ (£7.50) – a vegan bagel bursting with THIS™ Buffalo Nuggs, pickled fennel slaw, shrettuce, pickles and Mama Bross’ vegan ranch dressing, the signature, ‘Dirty Rachel’s Vegan Sister’ (£7.75) – Sgaia’s Facon, ‘cheese’, sauerkraut, crispy onions and jalapenos served on a vegan bagel, as well as a Vegan take on the classic ‘Mama Bross’ bagel.

On the day, the bakery team will be rolling, boiling, and baking only vegan bagels, which are hand-made with passion and craft, in the Bross Bakery in Portobello to a traditional recipe, meaning there’s no need to miss out on the Montreal magic. The bakery team at Bross have perfected the vegan bagels which are made using the same hand-crafted process that all of the bakery’s Montreal style bagels are made, but without using honey or eggs.

As well as a collection of bagels, hot-dogs, fries and sides, Bross Bagels will be working with Minor Figures to make sure coffee-loving locals can get their caffeine fix. Minor Figures – who create 100% plant-based products for coffee lovers, baristas and a better planet – will be serving up oat coffees, alongside their innovative canned speciality brews, including their Latte, Chai Latte and Matcha Latte.

For those visitors dining later in the day, beer will also still be on the menu, with the Bross Bar in Portobello serving up Pilot Beer’s newly vegan friendly range of beers.

Bross Bagels Founder, Larah Bross explainsed: ‘Our menus are hugely popular for vegan diets, and indeed our vegan options have always been enjoyed by a hole lot of non-vegans too.

‘We’ve always worked hard to offer plenty of plant-based choices from our filthy fries to our popular bagels like Dirty Rachel’s Vegan Sister – I’m a firm believer that no one should miss out on our flavour-bursting bagels.

‘Part of what drives my passion for continuing to evolve our menus at Bross, is encouraging people to try something new – and fall in love with it. Hopefully transforming our menus for the day will encourage our bagels fans to try something a little different, while making a difference.’

For one day only, visitors to Bross Bagels shops across Edinburgh will also see the brand’s iconic pink neon signage swapped out for some plant inspired visuals.

For more information on Bross’ shops across the city, visit www.brossbagels.com