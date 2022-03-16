Scotland’s biggest craft beer festival has a new home

Scotland’s biggest celebration of craft beer has today announced a new home for the event.

2022’s festival will take place in one of the country’s most exciting venues, SWG3 in Glasgow, from 8-9 July.

The Glasgow Craft Beer Festival, formerly the Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival, will celebrate great beer, good food and stellar music in the city’s West End, with fans encouraged to sign up for early bird ticket prices now via glasgowcraftbeerfestival.co.uk.

The ideal new home for Scotland’s finest exploration of craft beer and the collaborative culture around it, SWG3 is world-famous for its distinctive creative spaces where art, music, design and food all collide, with 2022’s event set to showcase the very best of the local craft beer scene.

Expect a stellar line-up of breweries from household names to local legends, plus newcomers and the world’s best breweries, all under one roof. Turning the typical beer festival model on its head, tickets include ALL your beer for the session, ensuring you can try everything from IPAs to sours, lagers to stouts.

The team behind Bigfoot, the world’s first craft beer music festival, We Are Beer host events across London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol and will now make their mark in Glasgow, relocating from Edinburgh. Promising an outstanding line-up of headline music acts on the decks alongside local foodie collaborations that will showcase Glasgow’s unrivalled culinary scene.

Co-founder of We Are Beer, Greg Wells said: ‘We’re delighted to announce a new home for our Scottish event and couldn’t be more excited to bring our celebration and exploration of craft beer to Glasgow this July. The craft beer scene in the city is bubbling over with talent, variety and quality and we can’t wait to showcase some of it at our new home in SWG3.

‘The event encourages exploration and learning so whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or brand new to craft beer, we’ve got something to whet your appetite at Glasgow Craft Beer Festival.’

Meryl Gilbert, head of commercial events and partnerships, said: ‘We’re excited to be welcoming the Glasgow Craft Beer Festival to SWG3 this July. As a venue we’re very passionate about great beer, good food and music which the festival will have in abundance. We look forward to hosting what is set to be an amazing weekend.’

A new home for Scotland’s celebration of craft beer, SWG3 will elevate the festival, celebrating modern beer culture and allowing fans to discover craft beer’s world of creativity and diversity in one of the UK’s most vibrant cities.

For early bird ticket prices and line-up news visit glasgowcraftbeerfestival.co.uk.