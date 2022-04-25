New craft beer range coming to Scots supermarkets

Lidl has launched an exclusive new Scottish craft beer range, Beinn Brewing, in partnership with long-standing supplier, Stewart Brewing.

Crafted in homage to Scotland’s scenic landscape, the Beinn Brewing range consists of three tropical pale ales for spring-time sipping.

The bold and bright beers – including a Citrus Belter, Tropical Trossachs and Beinn Hazy – are set to land on Lidl shelves across Scotland from 26 April with prices starting at £1.59

Offering customers the chance to savour a flavour of Scotland, the ales will form part of Lidl’s core range and will be stocked exclusively across its 109 Scottish stores.

Paul McQuade, head of buying for spirits, beer and Scotland for Lidl GB said: ‘Stewart Brewing is a long-standing Lidl supplier and we’re delighted to further cement our relationship with this permanent new beer range inspired by the breathtaking terrain of Scotland.

‘At Lidl, we’re committed to bringing Scottish craft beer to consumers at great value prices and the Beinn Brewing range has been crafted to offer just that.’

Each of the beers take on an exciting twist with the range including:

● Beinn Hazy (New England IPA) – A full-flavoured yet easy drinking beer. A super-soft pillowy mouthfeel that’s brimming with citrus and tropical fruit character including mango and papaya from the flavourful hops used.

● Citrus Belter (Citrus Session IPA) – This Session IPA is dry hopped with big hitting US hops and conditioned with orange zest for a refreshing IPA.

● Tropical Trossachs (Tropical Pale Ale) – Laid-back tropical flavours of sweet pineapple and ripe mango make for an easy-drinking pale ale.

Priced from just £1.59, the beers are available in Lidl stores across Scotland from 26 April.