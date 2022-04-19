Islay Whisky Cask from Innis & Gunn and Laphroaig

Brewer Innis & Gunn has collaborated with iconic Islay based whisky maker Laphroaig, to brew the limited-edition beer, Islay Whisky Cask.

Islay Whisky Cask’ is a 7.4% Scottish Red Ale which this year, has been slowly matured in rare, Laphroaig single malt whisky Quarter Casks.

Priced at £7 per 330ml bottle, Islay Whisky Cask will be available via the Innis & Gunn online shop from 25 April. Each bottle of Islay Whisky Cask comes with a specially designed gift carton.

First unveiled last year, Islay Whisky Cask quickly became brewer Innis & Gunn’s fastest selling limited-edition, selling out in record time both through Innis & Gunn’s online shop and across international markets. F

or 2022, the brewer has been able to release more beer to meet demand, however, the rarity of the casks in which the beer has been matured means availability will still remain limited.

The collaboration between Innis & Gunn and Laphroaig unites two iconic Scottish drinks makers, both unique and renowned in their own field and demonstrates true excellence in craftsmanship and quality.

Islay Whisky Cask is an intense and distinctive beer, in part due to its three-month maturation in rare Laphroaig single malt whisky Quarter Casks. During this time, the beer has extracted complex flavours from deep within these special casks, giving the beer an unmistakeable character.

This beer has the hallmark Laphroaig aromas of peat smoke and brine, coupled with vanilla, coconut and floral notes. These, combined with the rich, warming, malty, sweet flavours of the beer, create an utterly unforgettable taste experience that is intense but superbly balanced with an unexpected freshness.

Building upon the collaboration, each bottle of Islay Whisky Cask is presented in a striking gift box, this year created by contemporary landscape artist Ellis O’Connor. Her work beautifully illustrates the merging of sea with air and the ever-changing light, elements that characterise an impression of the beer’s namesake, Islay, providing the perfect starting point for the experience that this exceptional brew offers.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer, Innis & Gunn said: ‘Islay Whisky Cask is a truly distinctive beer which offers both beer and whisky lovers a very special, completely unique, drinking experience. The packaging immediately evokes the island of Islay and from the moment you open the bottle, you are transported, welcomed by the iconic, unmistakable Laphroaig aroma.

‘Innis & Gunn’s collaboration with Laphroaig last year was so well received, we knew we wanted to brew this inimitable beer again and make it even better, if we could. This year, we used rare Laphroaig Quarter Casks. These unusually small casks provide a greater contact area between beer and cask, resulting in incredible depth of flavour and intensity in the finished beer.

‘I am immensely proud of Islay Whisky Cask, which perfectly demonstrates Innis & Gunn’s quality, premium approach to brewing, an ethos which is applied not just to our limited-editions, but our core range too, including our award-winning Innis & Gunn Lager Beer.’

Chris Richardson, global senior director, Laphroaig added: ‘We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Innis & Gunn, a brand that shares not only our Scottish heritage, but more importantly our dedication to craftsmanship and quality.

‘This second Islay Whisky Cask release brings the influence of our Quarter Casks to life beautifully, balancing hints of peat smoke and brine with the deep malty notes of a Scottish Red Ale. It’s a new way to experience Laphroaig’s signature bold flavour that whisky fans and beer lovers alike are sure to enjoy.’

Innis & Gunn’s quality beers range from their core portfolios to limited editions, each pushing the boundaries of brewing, using innovative techniques, ingredients and oak cask maturing methods. Innis & Gunn’s award-winning portfolio includes the premium Innis & Gunn Lager Beer and the brewer’s flagship The Original, a single malt whisky cask matured beer, which still stands unique in the beer market today.

Islay Whisky Cask is available via the Innis & Gunn online shop www.innisandgunn.com.