Autumn food market gets ready to go

Autumn has arrived, with the leaves begin to change colour, cooler temperatures and new foods in season as the nights grow darker.

The October market weekend at Bowhouse is an opportunity to enjoy the finest, local artisan produce of the area.

The event will see over 30 of the finest producers hosting stands over the weekend. This October will focus on orchards and the fruits that can be found in gardens with apple pressing and Scottish fruit tasting. Visitors to the market area can pick up a huge selection of cheese, bread, meat, fish, fruit and vegetables from a curated selection of Scotland’s very best.

With exhibitors including Unorthodox Roast coffee, Birken Tree birch water, beer and cider from Wasted Degrees and Strathearn Cider. There will also be charcuterie from East Coast Cured and Good Life Farming and cheeses from St Andrew’s Farmhouse Cheese and the Damn Fine Cheese Co. Those looking for a sweet treat will be spoilt for choice with Dundee Cheesecakes, The Newport Bakery, The Cocoa Tree and more for cakes, chocolate and baking.

As well as shopping, there will also be street food with curries, wood-fired pizzas and fish and chips to keep the whole family well fed at long communal tables while listening to live music performed by Luke Ivins.

There will also be a butchery stall from Balcaskie Meat selling organic beef and a selection of game meats from the Estate. Cooking with venison is incredibly easy and healthy as it is very lean and high in iron.

Kellie Castle and Garden will also be returning to Bowhouse with a children’s wishing tree and apple print artwork activities. They will be raising funds for the National Trust by bringing their wobbly fruit to be made into apple juice, so visitors should bring their containers to take fresh juice home.

The monthly market weekends at Bowhouse are free to attend, giving visitors the opportunity to meet, discuss and taste food and drink from Scotland’s best artisan producers. In addition, Bowhouse acts as a hub for food and drink producers in the East Neuk of Fife, providing them with support and acting as the missing link between farm and fork.

Bowhouse Market Weekend is supported by Balcaskie Estate and Food from Fife. Market weekends take place on Saturday and Sunday of the second weekend of each month. Remaining dates for this year are: 9/10 November; and 14/15 December.

Further details can be found at bowhousefife.com