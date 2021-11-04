A celebration of artisan produce is coming to the Borders

The Faldonside Farmers Market is taking place at Melrose Rugby Club later this month.

The event, on Saturday, November 27, from 10am-3pm, will raise money for the Borders Children’s Charity, and is sponsored by Paton & Co Estate Agents.

There will be an abundance of stall holders selling artisan, fresh produce including homemade waffles and crepes, delicious pies, locally produced jams and breads, award winning liqueurs and Spanish tapas, just to name a few.

There will also be lots of creative, local individuals and businesses selling their products which promise to delight loved ones this Christmas.

Scottish artist Anna Wright will be selling her beautifully drawn animals on cards, mugs and more, there will be candles on sale from Storm Coast Candles, natural skin care products from Raven Botanicals, eco drinks bottles from Flasket and gorgeous festive wreaths from Ginger House Garden, plus many many more.

Faldonside Farmers Market was conceived by Posy and Pete Maitland-Carew, who live at Faldonside, and this creative and talented couple had the vision of hosting an artisan farmers market that would showcase some of their favourite local businesses. It’s been an immense amount of work for Posy and Pete to bring this event to reality but Posy says she has very much enjoyed coming across all the wonderful and exciting producers, and of course trying the incredible produce.

Paton & Co are now sponsoring their third Faldonside Farmers Market.

A spokesman said: ‘We are delighted to be able to sponsor Faldonside Farmers Market, with so many fantastic local stall holders we knew as soon as we heard about the event that we wanted to support and get involved.

‘Getting to know local businesses and sharing insights with our buyers and sellers is at the heart of what we do. It felt like a perfect fit, especially as the market supports the Borders Children’s Charity. A local charity that exists to help children aged 0-18, living in the Scottish Borders, by relieving poverty, sickness and distress and advancing education.’

Pete and Posy have worked tirelessly to grow the market taking feedback from the last two markets onboard. When access prevented the festive market taking place at Faldonside Farmhouse, Posy and Pete were inundated with kind proposals from market attendees offering to help, as they wanted to ensure that the Faldonside Farmers Market could continue.

Posy said: ‘We have loved having the last two markets at Faldonside, but we are very excited about its move to Melrose Rugby Club for the festive market on November 27.

‘We have built up a lovely following and have found the last two markets incredibly rewarding, particularly when we have able to raise money for the Borders Children’s Charity at the same time. This next market will see a number of new and returning stall holders, there promises to be a great selection of varied stalls ensuring that there will be plenty of desirable products and artisan produce to choose from on the day.’

This event will be taking place at Melrose Rugby Club on November 27, from 10am-3pm.

Find our more about Faldonside Farmers Market on Instagram , where you can see all the stalls who have been confirmed as attending so far.