Scottish crafters can sell their wares to the world

Scottish craftmakers have the chance to sell their incredible wares all over the world with a new online showcase.

From the Isle of Skye to Edinburgh’s city studios, Scotland’s craft secrets are now being shared by makers, designers and artists on the internet.

Responding to the growing global popularity of Scottish craft; the national agency for craft, Craft Scotland, have launched a new digital marketplace platform. The Craft Scotland Marketplace offers a selection of the best in contemporary, design-led craft sold directly from makers who live and work in Scotland.

Working with world-class designer/makers it is a carefully curated space to shop a diverse range of fashion and interiors straight from the makers’ studio. Featuring jewellery, furniture, ceramics, textiles, fashion, homewares and accessories, the detailed product pages allow visitors to delve into the story behind each piece and immerse themselves in the ultimate craft experience. Every product/item has been designed and made with particular attention to detail and with an innate understanding of the material used.

Featured makers, include ceramicist Myer Halliday whose beautiful kitchenware are slip-cast using parian clay, a form of porcelain valued for its marble-like qualities. Heather McDermott’s delicate and colourful jewellery pieces are inspired by the shoreline of her homeland in Skye and Catherine Aitken’s bags and accessories work with heritage cloths of Scotland including Harris Tweed to create timeless classics for the modern urban adventurer.

Edinburgh-based fashion designer Niki Fulton said: ‘I am delighted that Craft Scotland’s curatorial team have selected my designs for the marketplace as Craft Scotland is a long established and highly respected organisation with a strong reach not only here in Scotland but around the world.

‘It’s exciting to see my work sitting alongside some of Scotland’s most talented designers and makers. Craft Scotland have carved out an online “go to” position for people looking for high quality contemporary Scottish craft, so I am very happy to be a part of this new venture.’

The visual identity of the new Craft Scotland digital platform takes a well-considered and thoughtful approach to the presentation of contemporary craft from Scotland. The website is beautifully and unapologetically modern in its approach, setting a benchmark for makers. Plus, the bar for the new website’s content is set high to fully showcase the very best of craft in-line with quality printed craft journals or lifestyle magazines, like global influential publications Kinfolk and Cereal.

Craftscotland.org has transformed the search for world-class craft for Scottish locals and visitors alike. Their new Craft Directory offers them the chance to peruse a curated showcase of the best in Scottish contemporary craft. The site’s design approach is stripped back to the bare essentials from a colour point of view, letting the photography take centre stage. Setting a confident and elegant mood in which to appreciate, understand and be inspired by high-end crafts and craftsmanship.

Craft connoisseurs can discover destinations within Scotland where they can learn about and contemporary, design-led craft. Or pick up a new skill or visit an exhibition with their jam-packed calendar of events, exhibitions and workshops showcasing the wealth of opportunities to engage with Scotland’s makers. Tying in with Craft Scotland’s aims is to promote high-quality contemporary craft practice locally, nationally and internationally.

Craft Scotland director Fiona Logue said: ‘We wanted to create a visually beautiful online shopping platform that is still simple to navigate and most importantly, showcases Scottish makers’ work to the fullest. The new site will be visually compelling; a platform to share the amazing stories of makers, and an inspiring resource for the general craft audience and makers.

‘The Craft Marketplace allows makers to sell their work on a curated online space that gives them access to a wider craft-focused audience. Through this they can generate a new source of revenue which helps to support a thriving creative community and, in turn, the local economy. We are delighted to be supported by Scottish Enterprise in this exciting new venture.’

Accessories designer Catherine Aitken said: ‘It’s wonderful to be part of the Craft Marketplace and be amongst such talented designer makers. I think this new online marketplace is a perfect platform to showcase my work which uses traditional heritage cloths, like Harris Tweed and waxed cottons, to produce a range of contemporary accessories for ladies and gents.’

Scottish Enterprise director David Smith concluded: ‘Scottish Enterprise recognises the importance of the creative industries in ensuring Scotland’s international profile. Craft Scotland plays a pivotal role in the promotion of the Scottish craft makers, many of whom have developed well deserved international reputations for their creative talents and quality premium products.

‘Supporting Craft Scotland to maximise its impact on behalf of the makers through the development and launch of a new digital strategy and website will help to bring Scotland’s makers to the attention of many more customers in the UK and beyond. The new site, with its detailed profiles of makers is a great platform for individual designers as well as useful focal point for the promotion of Scotland creative abilities.’

To shop the collection click HERE.