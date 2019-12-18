Scottish Business Woman of the Year revealed

Scottish entrepreneur and mother of three, Kate Stott, has been awarded Scottish Business Woman of the Year at the National Business Women Awards.

Kate Stott was recognised for her business acumen in launching the new BeautyBooker app, a business building app to encourage customer bookings for hair, beauty and nail salon and spas within the North East area of Scotland.

The National Business Awards support and share in the vision to raise the profile of industrious, hardworking and enterprising business women, nationally.

The Scottish Business Woman of the Year was open to inspirational business women who have achieved significant accomplishments over the past 12 months; Kate’s success with launching BeautyBooker showed her strong vision, innovation and entrepreneurial drive.

Created in 2019, BeautyBooker was developed by Kate Stott, following her time consuming and frustrating search for a last-minute nail appointment.

Realising there was no service in the area that could be accessed quickly and efficiently, Kate jumped at the opportunity to develop a regionalised beauty booking app.

She said: ‘Within a market that has become saturated throughout the North East and nationally, we wanted to find a way to promote local businesses that were not necessarily the ones with the highest number of followers on social media.

‘Our vision is to create a brand so strong and on trend that everyone who holds an interest in hair and beauty has the app on their phone.

‘We don’t just want to be an app, we envision a whole entire movement; in our eyes owning a copy of Vogue and having access to BeautyBooker will be the same thing.’

With a growing social media following and regular trend vlogs featured, BeautyBooker is proactively encouraging people to download and use the app to book their beauty appointments.

The app is currently focused in Aberdeen, but Kate has plans for expansion in 2020 throughout Scotland before expanding further into England in the future.

Salon owners and freelancers can also download the BeautyMaker vendor app, that allows them to update their availability in real time and remove appointments listed that may have already been booked by other means.

BeautyBooker is currently free for local hair and beauty businesses to join until February 2020. Customers downloading and booking appointments via the app will receive exclusive discounted offers on various treatments booked.

BeautyBooker is available to download from the Apple Store as BeautyBooker App. For more details visit www.beautybooker.app