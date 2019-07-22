Scots fragrance house to launch during Fringe

A Scottish fragrance house is set to launch its brand at a pop-up perfumery in Edinburgh’s Jenners department store for the Fringe Festival.

Jorum Studio will appear in Jenners between 29 July and 26 August this year, offering the opportunity for residents and festival goers to experience this novel fragrance house for the first time.

Edinburgh comes alive during the summertime. As the streets are filled with a buzz and vitality unique to this beautiful city the launch of this new fragrant will only add to the exciting atmosphere.

The perfumer and founder of Jorum Studio, Euan McCall said: ‘We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to open our own pop-up shop, especially so during the busiest time of the year for Edinburgh, and in such an iconic location.

‘The team at Jenners have been incredibly supportive of us as an independent Scottish brand and we are delighted to be partnering with them to present our perfumes to the citizens of, and visitors to, our shared home city.

‘Jorum Studio is a vision of contemporary Scotland, showing that our country is about far more than tartan, whisky and shortbread, and we are thrilled to have aligned with some incredible likeminded brands who share our vision.

‘We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers into our beautiful pop-up store, and having the opportunity to share our fragrances and their stories with them.’

The Jorum team have also invited other Scottish businesses to support them with this endeavour and who will contribute to the look and feel of the shop. These businesses include Solas Neon, grow urban, Sweetdram and Pyrus Botanicals and will allow customers to experience some of the best home-grown, artisan brands.

Before Jorum Studio was launched, the team members Euan McCall and Chloe Mullen worked with others to create fantastic fragrant and spectacular smells and worked with some of the world’s best brands including Penhaligon’s London, L’Artisan Parfumeur, Miller Harris and NEOM Organics to name a few.

The store manager of Jenners, Alan Thomlinson, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome this independent Scottish brand to our iconic Jenners store and offer customers the chance to experience Jorum’s contemporary fragrances first hand. Edinburgh Fringe Festival is such an exciting and vibrant time for the city, making this the perfect time for us to host a unique, artisan pop-up in store that will captivate and delight our customers.’

The Jorum Studio pop-up perfumery will be accessible from the entrance on Rose Street and will be open from 29 July at 9.30am daily until 26 August.