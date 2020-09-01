Sapphires from Laings: the September birthstone

The experts from Laings take a look at September’s birthstone – the sapphire.

SAPPHIRES are the beautiful birthstone of September. The magnificent gemstones are one of the most popular gems around the world, having decorated royalty for centuries. The Ancient Greeks believed that they held mystical powers and attracted heavenly blessings, whilst people in the Middle Ages strongly believed that they could cure illness. Today, many believe that they represent loyalty, truth and honesty, protecting the wearer from harm.

A piece of birthstone jewellery is a wonderful gift to give, with a personalised touch showing how much you care. The piece is filled with sentimental meaning and it becomes a gift that will be treasured forever.

Luxury jeweller Laings has an array of breath-taking sapphire jewellery that is perfect for anyone celebrating a September birthday. They make an elegant statement, with a touch of glamour thrown in. The enchanting blue hue of the stone is truly captivating and, when paired with the clear sparkle of diamonds, the mystifying tones of the stone are really enhanced. Sapphires are also hard-wearing stones. Sitting amongst the strongest natural gemstones in existence, they are more suitable for every day wear, meaning you can enjoy wearing them again and again.

Laings has a stunning selection of sapphire jewellery; from earrings to rings and bracelets, there’s something to suit everyone. Book an appointment in-store or allow its online team to help you to find the perfect piece. Give the gift of sapphire this September and celebrate the charming birthstone.

0142370062 – Family Collection Anna 18ct White Gold Sapphire and Diamond Halo Earrings, £2,250

0060050138 – 18ct White Gold Sapphire and Diamond Three Stone Ring, £3,025

0160100080 – Platinum Sapphire and Diamond Bracelet, £10,975

0060060070 – 18ct White Gold Sapphire and Diamond Half Eternity Ring, £990