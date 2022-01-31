New luxury partnership at leading Scots spa

Fairmont St Andrews has announced an exciting new partnership with leading wellbeing brand, ESPA, as part of its extensive spa and wellbeing offering.

The five-star venue, perched on the clifftops of St Andrews, has revamped its popular gym facilities, and introduced a brand-new product and treatment list from ESPA.

Deemed one of the most prestigious spa brands in the world, ESPA was founded in the UK almost 30 years ago, and is focused on delivering effective, natural products and treatments to aid skin, body and mind.

Its products and treatments are designed with integrity, using carefully selected blends of plant extracts, marine actives and essential oils, which work in synergy to deliver a calming, restorative effect.

The 30-strong leisure team at Fairmont St Andrews, including its experienced spa therapists, have been given a four-week course of new, specialised training by ESPA in its holistic wellness experiences and treatments.

They will be delivering a significant list of treatments from ESPA, as well as other world-leading product houses such as Ishga, including locally-themed massages, touch therapy, facial and relaxation therapies, all suited to the guest’s every need or mood.

Recently named the Best Spa in Scotland by the Good Spa Awards 2021, Fairmont St Andrews offers ten luxury treatment rooms, 16-metre pool, modern fitness suite and a range of hydrotherapy experiences.

Open daily to residents, members and non-members, the Fairmont fitness suite has also had a revamp for the new year, with the addition of new, state of the art Life Fitness cardiovascular equipment – with smart watch connectivity to track fitness goals – as well as an extensive range of weights equipment and 10 top of the range resistance machines.

The leisure team also offers 20 instructor-led exercise classes per week, as well as personal training and fitness programmes.

Victoria Calcutt, spa manager at Fairmont St Andrews, said: ‘It is a pleasure and privilege to announce our new partnership with ESPA. The addition of its products and treatments to our spa will offer guests a truly world-class experience in our picturesque coastal surroundings.

‘We have so much to be excited about at Fairmont this January with the additional makeover for our gym facilities, too. It is our aim to create a fantastic, well-rounded, wellness experience which we can do with our hugely talented team and partnerships with some of the world’s most prominent brands.’

Daniel Golby, managing director at ESPA, said: ‘ESPA is delighted to be partnering with Fairmont St Andrews and its brand-new spa offering.

‘Fairmont St Andrews promises a special brand of luxury escapism and mindful wellness, where every element of the guest experience is carefully considered, perfectly aligning with ESPA’s core values of holistic wellness and personalised, restorative spa moments.

‘We look forward to providing our renowned products and expert treatments alongside the Fairmont’s unrivalled service and breath-taking settings for a truly unforgettable spa experience.’

Fairmont St Andrews’ spa is open to hotel residents and spa members Monday to Sunday, and non-residents Monday to Friday. Memberships and ‘no obligation’ trials or tours of the gym facilities can be booked with the reception team on spa@fairmont.com.

Fairmont St Andrews is a 520-acre luxury hotel and estate located in the home of golf; St Andrews, Fife. With two championship golf courses, as well as an extensive spa and wellness offering, family activities and dining options for all tastes, it has become one of Scotland’s most iconic premium hotel resorts.

