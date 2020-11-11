Laings launches Christmas campaign

LUXURY jeweller Laings has launched its 2020 Christmas campaign across its UK stores and online.

Customers will be able to order online with home delivery and the company will also offer a click-and-collect service.

Once a click-and-collect item is available, a member of staff will be in touch with the customer to schedule an appointment to collect the purchase.

Stuart McDowell, retail director at Laings, said: “Family is the very core of Laings, and Christmas is a time when families traditionally come together.

“Although this year the festivities may look different, we wanted to send out a positive message, sharing the excitement of the season, and showing that this incredible spirit has not been forgotten.

“We’ve been part of countless Christmas stories, and have helped so many find the perfect Christmas gift.

“The joy of giving remains, and we’re here to help you to treat someone you love to a touch of luxury.”

McDowell added: “For many years we’ve shared in the magic of Christmas, and this year we’ll be there to help you find a sparkling gift to say ‘I love you’ to the people you cherish.

“We invite you to celebrate the festive season with us, and from our family to yours we wish you a very Merry Christmas.”