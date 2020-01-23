Scots star Mark Bonnar backs Heart of Scotland appeal

Scottish actor Mark Bonnar, star of Guilt, Line of Duty and Shetland, is to become a patron of national charity Heart Research UK.

Mark, who lived in East Kilbride in his youth before moving to Edinburgh, first became involved with the charity in 2018, producing a piece of original artwork that was auctioned as part of the charity’s anonymous heART project.

Since then, he has been involved with various campaigns, including Heart Research UK’s Heart of Scotland appeal, a dedicated fundraising campaign to raise money to take on Scotland’s biggest killer –heart disease.

Mark said: ‘The work that Heart Research UK does is incredibly close to my heart. My father had a triple bypass over 20 years ago, and thankfully he is still going strong.

‘The advances in research and surgery over the last few decades have been truly remarkable, thanks in no small part to the vital work that charities such as Heart Research UK are doing.

‘I’m especially proud to support the Heart of Scotland appeal to inform and educate all age groups and help make a change to people’s lives.

‘Heart disease is still the number one cause of death in Scotland when, ironically, it’s often the most easily preventable.’

Kate Bratt-Farrar, chief executive of Heart Research UK, said: ‘We are all over the moon that Mark is becoming a patron for Heart Research UK.

‘Since he first became involved with the charity, he has been eager to help in any way he can, and we are delighted to begin what I’m sure will be an incredibly rewarding partnership.

‘We know research works, but the seven million people living with cardiovascular disease in the UK need it to work faster. We are dedicated to funding the latest pioneering research in to the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.

‘We have some incredibly exciting projects coming up, and we can’t wait to work with Mark on them!’

Heart Research UK was founded in 1967 by Mr David Watson, an eminent cardiovascular surgeon, with the intention of making heart surgery safer. Since then, Heart Research UK has invested over £25m in pioneering research in to the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.