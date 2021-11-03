Scots sustainable fashion firm at COP26 in Glasgow

A Scottish sustainable fashion firm is making it to COP26 not just once – but twice.

Sustainable fashion brand Beira will confront 25,000 delegates and 30,000 attendees with two exhibitions.

The first exhibition is a collaboration between Beira, Sustainable Fashion Scotland and Zero Waste Design Online.

This project was selected by 1000s of entries from the cabinet office to create a physical installation entitled ‘Generation of Waste.’

The 8ft high bar chart presents an overview of the waste produced from the fashion textile supply. The installation is featured in the VIP delegate only Blue Zone where the installation demanding attention and action from over 25,000 delegates.

Beyond displaying the 144 million tonnes of waste globally every year, the exhibit also highlights sustainable solutions and policy recommendations.

A spokesman said: ‘We are asking for the leaders of the world to make fashion producers accountable for their impact on the climate and social justice.

‘We want to influence climate actions agreed upon by world leaders and help accelerate global systemic change for the fashion industry.

‘The project will also be created online, to reach all audience beyond the Blue Zone, expanding its legacy. The installation will be in full swing until November 12, creating attention towards the environmental impact of the fashion industry.’

Dr Antoinette Fionda-Douglas, co-founder of Beira and lecturer at Heriot Watt University, explained: ‘Each pillar represents a different stage in the fashion lifecycle, showcasing the problems, solutions and key climate actions we need to take to address the industry’s catastrophic climate impact.

‘Focusing on fashion’s generation of waste, the installation will tell the stories of inspiring initiatives across the globe, amplifying the incredible work already going on to tackle fashion’s environmental and social crisis at its root.’

So far, the exhibition has been sponsored by Ratti (innovative manufacturer of printed, plain, yarn-dyed and jacquard fabrics, featured as one of the sustainable solutions in the physical installation’s content), Heriot-Watt University, Zero Waste Scotland, Creative Informatics, and Digital, and August Oosterbroek-Belanger.

For the second exhibition Beira have been invited by the NatWest Group, to join them in the Green Zone for a customer showcase. On November 3 and 4, the firm will be explaining the story behind the disruptive slow fashion brand and their approach to ethical, sustainable and honest fashion.

Beira was born sustainable in 2019 after witnessing the overflow of landfills and frighteningly progressive climate change, we knew the fashion industry needed a reawakening.

Antoinette said: ‘We use Italian craftsmanship and the finest materials to create limited edition womenswear.

‘Beira sources all the raw materials through embracing the circular economy by using waste materials from the luxury fashion industry with the help co-founder and Italian luxury manufacturer Flavio Forlani, to create investment pieces for the conscious consumer.

‘This provides approximately 85% reduction in our carbon footprint compared to traditional sourcing practices. Beira has also adopted a radical approach to pricing transparency that allows its customers to see what makes up the cost of each beautiful crafted piece of the collection. We are proud to share that we pay our artisans €28 an hour and we know everyone of their names.’

Antoinette, the creator of the brand, has long been inspired by Scottish folklore. Beira was the Goddess of Winter and the Mother of all the Gods and Goddesses in Scotland. The brand’s uniqueness and conscious business practices are demonstrated in every element of the business from design, to end of life.

Find out more about Beira HERE.