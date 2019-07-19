Scotland’s colours inspire new summer designs

Sustainable Scottish active clothing brand FINDRA has launched its new SS19 Merino-Lite collection.

Made from a blend of merino wool, Merino-Lite is the perfect lightweight fabric for summer months.

Natural merino fibres have the ability to help regulate body temperature by absorbing moisture and are also odour resistant.

The latest collection of tops for men and women is available in a range of new colours inspired by Scotland’s mountains, hills and glens. Lightweight and comfortable, the pieces are easy to pack and fold away, which makes them perfect for travelling.

The womenswear is specifically designed to fit and flatter the female form, with forward- shaped seams and extended backs, so tops don’t ride up when you reach forward.

Choose from the Isla vest top, which has been designed for ease of movement, the relaxed-fit Ailsa t-shirt, with its flattering gathered front hemline, or the 3/4-length sleeve Oronsay, which is perfect for days when you need a bit more of a cover up.

Brand new to the collection is the Orla Print Tee for women, a fitted t-shirt with a subtle circle print across the front, and the Jura Printed Tech Tee for men, which is a classic design, a comfortable wear for active days but stylish enough for evenings out. New colours include bronze green, spiced coral and denim blue.

Leggings are the final addition: the Tiree Printed Leggings are designed for activity, but are so comfortable, they are ideal for travelling and everyday wear too.

FINDRA founder Alex Feechan spent 20 years as a fashion knitwear designer before launching the outdoor and active lifestyle clothing brand four years ago.

She said: ‘Our aim is to design versatile clothing that looks good and feels great to wear. This is clothing that enhances performance, but that is also stylish enough to wear off duty too. These pieces are real all-rounders.

‘Every garment is lightweight, packs small and doesn’t crease. The natural fibres help to regulate body temperature and are odour resistant too – perfect for adventurous summers at home and abroad.’

Find out more at www.findraclothing.com